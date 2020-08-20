FIRETEX® FX6002 from Sherwin-Williams allows a two-hour fire protection system to be applied in a single coat and be ready to handle or topcoat in as little as one hour. This unique technology has been formulated to provide protection across a wide range of steel, providing extended durability with an appropriate topcoat and resisting weather conditions for up to six months without a topcoat during a construction phase.

The FIRETEX® FX6002 protective coating provides an attractive and easy-to-apply finish, helping designers to obtain aesthetically pleasing fire protection on exposed structural steel surfaces. An added benefit is its low-VOC properties (24 gm/L).

The coating’s extremely fast drying time removes drying “bottlenecks” during the application process and ultimately contributes to fast-tracking construction and saving time by enhancing workshop throughput. Formulated to deliver mechanical durability, FIRETEX® FX6002 contributes to the decrease of overall project costs due to reduced site touch-up requirements.

Primarily designed for off-site application, FIRETEX® FX6002 can be used in environments up to C5 (according to AS/NZS2312.1 corrosivity standards). The products are used in high-value infrastructure environments with high-density population such as transportation hubs, indoor conferencing or entertainment centres, retail centres and commercial buildings. FIRETEX® FX6002 is tested to the highest national and international standards, with verification provided under the Certifire scheme.

Discover how FIRETEX® FX6002 can help you find the right balance between performance, aesthetic and environmental demands.