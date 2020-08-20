Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Sherwin Williams Logo
Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Brunel Building Firetex Fire Coating Sherwin William
FIRETEX Livery Exterior Building Facade
Brunel Building Firetex Fire Coating Sherwin William
FIRETEX Livery Exterior Building Facade

Formulated to last – FIRETEX® FX6002 intumescent passive fire protection

Last Updated on 20 Aug 2020

FIRETEX® FX6002 allows a two-hour fire protection system to be applied in a single coat and be ready to handle or topcoat in as little as one hour. This unique technology has been formulated to provide protection across a wide range of steel, providing extended durability with an attractive and easy-to-apply finish, helping designers to obtain aesthetically pleasing fire protection.

Overview
Description

FIRETEX® FX6002 from Sherwin-Williams allows a two-hour fire protection system to be applied in a single coat and be ready to handle or topcoat in as little as one hour. This unique technology has been formulated to provide protection across a wide range of steel, providing extended durability with an appropriate topcoat and resisting weather conditions for up to six months without a topcoat during a construction phase.

The FIRETEX® FX6002 protective coating provides an attractive and easy-to-apply finish, helping designers to obtain aesthetically pleasing fire protection on exposed structural steel surfaces. An added benefit is its low-VOC properties (24 gm/L).

The coating’s extremely fast drying time removes drying “bottlenecks” during the application process and ultimately contributes to fast-tracking construction and saving time by enhancing workshop throughput. Formulated to deliver mechanical durability, FIRETEX® FX6002 contributes to the decrease of overall project costs due to reduced site touch-up requirements.

Primarily designed for off-site application, FIRETEX® FX6002 can be used in environments up to C5 (according to AS/NZS2312.1 corrosivity standards). The products are used in high-value infrastructure environments with high-density population such as transportation hubs, indoor conferencing or entertainment centres, retail centres and commercial buildings. FIRETEX® FX6002 is tested to the highest national and international standards, with verification provided under the Certifire scheme.

Discover how FIRETEX® FX6002 can help you find the right balance between performance, aesthetic and environmental demands.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
FIRETEX FX Range Brochure

1.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FIRETEX Specification Guide

121.49 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Level 3, 2 Burbank Place Norwest Business Park

0409 366 001
Display AddressFootscray, VIC

2-44 Graingers Road

0409 366 001
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap