The FBC Driglaze Balustrade Channel range from FGS Hardware provides the foundation for a stunning frameless glass balustrade. The Driglaze Channel is a popular choice in both commercial and high end residential applications, with the channel suiting glass thicknesses from 12mm up to as thick as 21.52mm glass, including laminated glass sizes. This patented design allows for quick and easy installation, while providing a minimalistic balustrade solution allowing for panoramic and uninterrupted views.

The Driglaze system is available in three different fixing types:

Base Mount (FBC15) - secures to the substrate through pre drilled holes in the channel. All fixings are completely concealed, and no coverplates are required.

In Ground (FBC16) - casts into the concrete slab during pouring, completely concealing the channel.

Side/Face Fixed (FBC17) - secures to the side/face of the substrate through pre drilled in the channel. A Stainless Steel Cover conceals the channel fixings for a seamless finish.



The Driglaze Balustrade system provides excellent clamping of the glass to withstand high wind loads, resulting in impeccable safety and quality. Friction fitting allows for simple installation, easy adjustment and impressive strength when correctly installed.