Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
FGS Hardware
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
FGS Driglaze Glass Balustrade
FGS Driglaze Glass Balustrade Pool
FGS Driglaze Glass Balustrade
FGS Driglaze Glass Balustrade
FGS Driglaze Glass Balustrade Pool
FGS Driglaze Glass Balustrade

FBC Driglaze Balustrade Channel

Last Updated on 21 Nov 2018

The FBC Driglaze Balustrade Channel range from FGS Hardware provides the foundation for a stunning frameless glass balustrade.

Overview
Description

The FBC Driglaze Balustrade Channel range from FGS Hardware provides the foundation for a stunning frameless glass balustrade. The Driglaze Channel is a popular choice in both commercial and high end residential applications, with the channel suiting glass thicknesses from 12mm up to as thick as 21.52mm glass, including laminated glass sizes. This patented design allows for quick and easy installation, while providing a minimalistic balustrade solution allowing for panoramic and uninterrupted views.

The Driglaze system is available in three different fixing types:

  • Base Mount (FBC15) - secures to the substrate through pre drilled holes in the channel. All fixings are completely concealed, and no coverplates are required.
  • In Ground (FBC16) - casts into the concrete slab during pouring, completely concealing the channel.
  • Side/Face Fixed (FBC17) - secures to the side/face of the substrate through pre drilled in the channel. A Stainless Steel Cover conceals the channel fixings for a seamless finish.

The Driglaze Balustrade system provides excellent clamping of the glass to withstand high wind loads, resulting in impeccable safety and quality. Friction fitting allows for simple installation, easy adjustment and impressive strength when correctly installed.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

640.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

753.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

875.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.13 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArundel, QLD

Brisbane Office 13A Technology Drive

1300 379 793
Display AddressMt Waverley, VIC

Head Office (Victoria) 97 Ricketts Rd

1300 379 793
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap