EzyPelmet Recessed Window Pelmet
Last Updated on 05 Jul 2022

Adding a new dimension to the internal perimeter of square-set interiors, EzyPelmet is a two-piece steel pelmet box system that makes window blinds disappear, cleverly conceals feature lighting, and opens vast panoramas before your eyes.

Overview
Description

Adding a new dimension to the internal perimeter of square-set interiors, EzyPelmet is a two-piece steel pelmet box system that makes window blinds disappear, cleverly conceals feature lighting, and opens vast panoramas before your eyes.

Features:

  • Fast and economic to install
  • Great for concealing lighting and recessed features
  • Pre-finished ready to paint surface
  • Made custom to suit the requirements of any size project
  • Can be painted in with the rest of the ceiling due to the pre-finished ready to paint surface
  • Maintains form, without cracking or distorting over time

Application:

EzyPelmet continues to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EZ Concept Lookbook

14.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EZ Concept Product Specification Brochure

1.84 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Top Hat Brochure

4.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCroydon South, VIC

VIC Head Office 130 – 140 Merrindale Drive

03 9737 2500
Office AddressPrestons, NSW

NSW Branch 11 Avalli Road

0298272700
Office AddressYatala, QLD

QLD Branch 17 Telford Circuit

1300 255 255
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

WA Branch 11 Beete Street

08 9251 7000
© 2025 Architecture & Design

