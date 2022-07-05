EzyPelmet Recessed Window Pelmet

Adding a new dimension to the internal perimeter of square-set interiors, EzyPelmet is a two-piece steel pelmet box system that makes window blinds disappear, cleverly conceals feature lighting, and opens vast panoramas before your eyes.

Features:

Fast and economic to install

Great for concealing lighting and recessed features

Pre-finished ready to paint surface

Made custom to suit the requirements of any size project

Can be painted in with the rest of the ceiling due to the pre-finished ready to paint surface

Maintains form, without cracking or distorting over time



Application:

EzyPelmet continues to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.