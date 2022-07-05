EzyPelmet Recessed Window Pelmet
Last Updated on 05 Jul 2022
Adding a new dimension to the internal perimeter of square-set interiors, EzyPelmet is a two-piece steel pelmet box system that makes window blinds disappear, cleverly conceals feature lighting, and opens vast panoramas before your eyes.
Overview
Adding a new dimension to the internal perimeter of square-set interiors, EzyPelmet is a two-piece steel pelmet box system that makes window blinds disappear, cleverly conceals feature lighting, and opens vast panoramas before your eyes.
Features:
- Fast and economic to install
- Great for concealing lighting and recessed features
- Pre-finished ready to paint surface
- Made custom to suit the requirements of any size project
- Can be painted in with the rest of the ceiling due to the pre-finished ready to paint surface
- Maintains form, without cracking or distorting over time
Application:
EzyPelmet continues to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.
Downloads
Contact
VIC Head Office 130 – 140 Merrindale Drive03 9737 2500
NSW Branch 11 Avalli Road0298272700
QLD Branch 17 Telford Circuit1300 255 255
WA Branch 11 Beete Street08 9251 7000