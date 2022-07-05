EzyJamb door frames

Manufactured by Studco Building Systems; EzyJamb is a split type door jamb manufactured from cold rolled BlueScope Steel Zincanneal™ to produce a strong and secure assembly. Supplied with perforated sides for flush finishing; the EzyJamb provides seamless and inconspicuous detail.

Features:

Design flexibility without the need for architraves to achieve an award winning modern interior finish

Light weight and easy to install

Specialty coated with ZF100 and ready to paint immediately as per the requirements of AS/NZS 2311:2009, Guide to the Painting of Buildings

Manufactured from high quality Bluescope Steel hot-dip zinc-coated steel strip with a coating thickness of Z275 (275 grams zinc/m²) for durability

Easy to create a consistent, contemporary theme throughout the build with this complete system

Studco is committed to best practice through our ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited Quality and Environmental Management Systems, with less waste and no chemical treatment required

Comes with RocYork Hinges that are designed and manufactured specifically to partner with the EzyJamb door system. This includes RocYork Herline hinges, Mortice Hinges, Lift-off hinges for a service gap and Concealed hinges for a completely concealed look.

The 10,000 Slam Testing results verify that EZY Jamb bonds with the wall stud to form a compound section. The combined elements become stronger and stiffer, which reduces vibration in the wall caused by the door closing

Available in standard heights 1980mm and 2400mm, as well as custom configurations

Suitable for residential, commercial, and high-rise applications



Application:

EzyJamb continues to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.