EzyJamb door frames

Last Updated on 05 Jul 2022

Manufactured by Studco Building Systems; EzyJamb is a split type door jamb manufactured from cold rolled BlueScope Steel Zincanneal™ to produce a strong and secure assembly. Supplied with perforated sides for flush finishing; the EzyJamb provides seamless and inconspicuous detail.

Description

Features:

  • Design flexibility without the need for architraves to achieve an award winning modern interior finish
  • Light weight and easy to install
  • Specialty coated with ZF100 and ready to paint immediately as per the requirements of AS/NZS 2311:2009, Guide to the Painting of Buildings
  • Manufactured from high quality Bluescope Steel hot-dip zinc-coated steel strip with a coating thickness of Z275 (275 grams zinc/m²) for durability
  • Easy to create a consistent, contemporary theme throughout the build with this complete system
  • Studco is committed to best practice through our ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited Quality and Environmental Management Systems, with less waste and no chemical treatment required
  • Comes with RocYork Hinges that are designed and manufactured specifically to partner with the EzyJamb door system. This includes RocYork Herline hinges, Mortice Hinges, Lift-off hinges for a service gap and Concealed hinges for a completely concealed look.
  • The 10,000 Slam Testing results verify that EZY Jamb bonds with the wall stud to form a compound section. The combined elements become stronger and stiffer, which reduces vibration in the wall caused by the door closing
  • Available in standard heights 1980mm and 2400mm, as well as custom configurations
  • Suitable for residential, commercial, and high-rise applications

Application:

EzyJamb continues to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.

EZ Concept Lookbook

14.56 MB

Download
EZ Concept Product Specification Brochure

1.84 MB

Download
EzyJamb Comparison PDF

915.52 KB

Download
Top Hat Brochure

4.18 MB

Download
Display AddressCroydon South, VIC

VIC Head Office 130 – 140 Merrindale Drive

03 9737 2500
Office AddressPrestons, NSW

NSW Branch 11 Avalli Road

0298272700
Office AddressYatala, QLD

QLD Branch 17 Telford Circuit

1300 255 255
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

WA Branch 11 Beete Street

08 9251 7000
