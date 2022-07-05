EzyJamb door frames
Manufactured by Studco Building Systems; EzyJamb is a split type door jamb manufactured from cold rolled BlueScope Steel Zincanneal™ to produce a strong and secure assembly. Supplied with perforated sides for flush finishing; the EzyJamb provides seamless and inconspicuous detail.
Overview
Features:
- Design flexibility without the need for architraves to achieve an award winning modern interior finish
- Light weight and easy to install
- Specialty coated with ZF100 and ready to paint immediately as per the requirements of AS/NZS 2311:2009, Guide to the Painting of Buildings
- Manufactured from high quality Bluescope Steel hot-dip zinc-coated steel strip with a coating thickness of Z275 (275 grams zinc/m²) for durability
- Easy to create a consistent, contemporary theme throughout the build with this complete system
- Studco is committed to best practice through our ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accredited Quality and Environmental Management Systems, with less waste and no chemical treatment required
- Comes with RocYork Hinges that are designed and manufactured specifically to partner with the EzyJamb door system. This includes RocYork Herline hinges, Mortice Hinges, Lift-off hinges for a service gap and Concealed hinges for a completely concealed look.
- The 10,000 Slam Testing results verify that EZY Jamb bonds with the wall stud to form a compound section. The combined elements become stronger and stiffer, which reduces vibration in the wall caused by the door closing
- Available in standard heights 1980mm and 2400mm, as well as custom configurations
- Suitable for residential, commercial, and high-rise applications
Application:
EzyJamb continues to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.
Contact
VIC Head Office 130 – 140 Merrindale Drive03 9737 2500
NSW Branch 11 Avalli Road0298272700
QLD Branch 17 Telford Circuit1300 255 255
WA Branch 11 Beete Street08 9251 7000