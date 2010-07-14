Extruded Aluminium Door Tracking Systems with Anti-Jump Technology from CS Cavity Sliders
Last Updated on 14 Jul 2010
CS TrackSystems designed for doors and are able to be installed in multiple surface sliding applications
Overview
CS Cavity Sliders provide the innovative Door Tracking Systems constructed from high-quality aluminium. These are based on the one-piece heavy duty aluminium extrusions used in the cavity slider units. CS TrackSystems work perfectly with the engineered carriages, incorporating anti-jump technology for smooth, sliding door operation.
High quality construction for long term durability
CS WallMountTrack™ systems are suitable for surface sliding applications where there is enough strength in the wall to mount a side-track above the doorway.
- Quick to install due to the pre-drilled fixing holes
- Versatile design allows for use in a multitude of applications
- Achieve a clean look with the pre-finished clip-on aluminium pelmet that neatly conceals the top of the door, track and running gear
Versatile track systems for under the ceiling or bulkhead
The CS Partition-TopMountTrack™ is either fitted neatly under bulk heads or mounted within a suspended ceiling.
- Create a concealed look when installed in suspended ceilings, exposed look when fitted neatly under bulkhead
- Hang a door neatly beside fixed partitioning panels or walls with the flush pelmet
- Install on tiled ceilings with the ceiling mounted pelmet
Both of these extruded aluminium door track systems can accommodate doors up to 240kg. Choose from a range of Anodised or powdercoat colours, with Anodising providing extra protection in high salt areas. The door tracks feature removable pelmets for future servicing requirements. These impressive Door Tracking Systems provide the ideal solution to your sliding door requirements.