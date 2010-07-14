Extruded Aluminium Door Tracking Systems with Anti-Jump Technology from CS Cavity Sliders

CS Cavity Sliders provide the innovative Door Tracking Systems constructed from high-quality aluminium. These are based on the one-piece heavy duty aluminium extrusions used in the cavity slider units. CS TrackSystems work perfectly with the engineered carriages, incorporating anti-jump technology for smooth, sliding door operation.



High quality construction for long term durability

CS WallMountTrack™ systems are suitable for surface sliding applications where there is enough strength in the wall to mount a side-track above the doorway.

Quick to install due to the pre-drilled fixing holes

Versatile design allows for use in a multitude of applications

Achieve a clean look with the pre-finished clip-on aluminium pelmet that neatly conceals the top of the door, track and running gear

Versatile track systems for under the ceiling or bulkhead

The CS Partition-TopMountTrack™ is either fitted neatly under bulk heads or mounted within a suspended ceiling.

Create a concealed look when installed in suspended ceilings, exposed look when fitted neatly under bulkhead

Hang a door neatly beside fixed partitioning panels or walls with the flush pelmet

Install on tiled ceilings with the ceiling mounted pelmet

Both of these extruded aluminium door track systems can accommodate doors up to 240kg. Choose from a range of Anodised or powdercoat colours, with Anodising providing extra protection in high salt areas. The door tracks feature removable pelmets for future servicing requirements. These impressive Door Tracking Systems provide the ideal solution to your sliding door requirements.