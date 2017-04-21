Logo
External Venetian Blinds by LouvreTec
Last Updated on 21 Apr 2017

A great alternative to internal Venetian blinds, LouvreTec offer a range of External Venetian blind options.

A great alternative to Internal Venetian blinds, LouvreTec offer a range of External Venetian blind options. Thanks to LouvreTec’s wide range of sliding, hinged, and bi-folding aluminium shutters, as well as their wide range of drive systems, LouvreTec have ensured a high capability of customisation.

Equally suitable for a renovation or a new build, External Venetian blinds offer a look and functionality different from standard Internal Venetian blinds.

Product Range includes:

HELLA External Venetian Blinds brochure

6.96 MB

