External Paving and Terrazzo Tiles from Terrazzo Australian Marble
Last Updated on 13 May 2008
External Paving and Terrazo Tiles manufacture marble tiles and pavers with a wide range that is both economical and long-lasting.
Overview
Description
Terrazzo Australian Marble offer beautifully crafted pavers and tiles designed for improving the aesthetic appeal of outdoor spaces.
Durable Terrazzo Tiles and Terrazzo Pavers in a range of stunning designs
Architects, designers and builders have long recognised the outstanding characteristics of Terrazzo Tiles’ and Terrazzo Pavers’:
Terrazzo Australian Marble has invested in the latest Machinery Technology from around the world. Their factory at Arndell Park is sufficiently equipped to complete both large and small projects within time constraints.
The samples shown are an indication only of the range available, a range that is only limited by the imagination.
Durable Terrazzo Tiles and Terrazzo Pavers in a range of stunning designs
Architects, designers and builders have long recognised the outstanding characteristics of Terrazzo Tiles’ and Terrazzo Pavers’:
- Durability
- Beauty
- Cost Effectiveness
- Design Flexibility
- An almost limitless Range of Colours and Textures.
Terrazzo Australian Marble has invested in the latest Machinery Technology from around the world. Their factory at Arndell Park is sufficiently equipped to complete both large and small projects within time constraints.
The samples shown are an indication only of the range available, a range that is only limited by the imagination.