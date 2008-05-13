External Paving and Terrazzo Tiles from Terrazzo Australian Marble



Durable Terrazzo Tiles and Terrazzo Pavers

in a range of stunning designs

Durability

Beauty

Cost Effectiveness

Design Flexibility

An almost limitless Range of Colours and Textures.

Terrazzo Australian Marble Factory

Terrazzo Australian Marble offer beautifully crafted pavers and tiles designed for improving the aesthetic appeal of outdoor spaces.Architects, designers and builders have long recognised the outstanding characteristics of Terrazzo Tiles’ and Terrazzo Pavers’:Terrazzo Australian Marble has invested in the latest Machinery Technology from around the world. Their factory at Arndell Park is sufficiently equipped to complete both large and small projects within time constraints.The samples shown are an indication only of the range available, a range that is only limited by the imagination.