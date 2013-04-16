External Cladding Panels for Buildings and Walls
Last Updated on 16 Apr 2013
Novaproducts Global provide external cladding panels for building and walls
Overview
Description
Novabond Aluminium Composite Panel
Features and benefits include:
- Novabond Cladding with standard coating of PVDF (10 year warranty)
- Novabond Wall Panel with unique Harz™ coating (15 year warranty) for a superior graffiti and permanent marker resistant panel
- Zinc finish cladding and Copper Finish panel available on special order
- Novabond Panel can be perforated, shaped (including 3Dimensional shapes) and cut to customs size.
Novapanel Compressed Fibre Cement Panel
Features and benefits include:
- Novapanel Cladding is coated with a premium quality two pack polyurethane finish which has a 10 year warranty.
- The coating on Novapanel CFC panel is durable and provides chemical and graffiti resistance.
- Novapanel is an ideal choice for high capital cost structures, in-factory painting of building cladding and fascias and interior wall cladding.
Graphic Image Panel (ACP or CFC)
Features and benefits include:
- Novaplas offers an exclusive Graphic Image Panel option where artwork (photograph, mural, patterns) can be printed onto Pre-finished Fibre Cement cladding or Novabond Aluminium Composite Panel.
- Graphic Image Panel is coated in the exclusive PV3F clear coating to ensure the print design resists fading and chalking for decades.
- Novaplas has supplied Graphic Image Panels to many impressive and iconic projects in Western Australia.