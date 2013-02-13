Logo
Screenwood external architectural panelling

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2013

Screenwood linear timber systems provide an ideal solution to renew a building façade or to integrate a natural element in an industrial environment. Using certified timbers, Screenwood external architectural panels are available in a range of profiles and are pre-finished prior to delivery making installation easy and time efficient.

Overview
Description

Screenwood linear timber systems provide an ideal solution to renew a building facade or to integrate a natural element in an industrial environment.

Using certified timbers, Screenwood Modular Panels are available in a range of profiles and are pre-finished prior to delivery making installation easy and time efficient.

Screenwood brings the warmth of natural timber to any space.

Features & Benefits:

  • Screenwood is PEFC certified and committed to using timbers from sustainably managed forests.
  • Manufactured using an innovative design that incorporates timber slats factory fitted to a bracket system
  • Offers an alternative to conventional façade design
  • Screenwood Panels are pre-finished prior to delivery and cut to specified lengths.

Screenwood External Panels are ideal for facade lining, soffits, fencing and screening.


Contact
Display AddressKirrawee, NSW

432 The Boulevarde

02 9521 7200
