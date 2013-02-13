Screenwood external architectural panelling

Screenwood linear timber systems provide an ideal solution to renew a building facade or to integrate a natural element in an industrial environment.

Using certified timbers, Screenwood Modular Panels are available in a range of profiles and are pre-finished prior to delivery making installation easy and time efficient.

Screenwood brings the warmth of natural timber to any space.

Features & Benefits:

Screenwood is PEFC certified and committed to using timbers from sustainably managed forests.

Manufactured using an innovative design that incorporates timber slats factory fitted to a bracket system

Offers an alternative to conventional façade design

Screenwood Panels are pre-finished prior to delivery and cut to specified lengths.



Screenwood External Panels are ideal for facade lining, soffits, fencing and screening.



