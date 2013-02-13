Screenwood external architectural panelling
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2013
Screenwood linear timber systems provide an ideal solution to renew a building façade or to integrate a natural element in an industrial environment. Using certified timbers, Screenwood external architectural panels are available in a range of profiles and are pre-finished prior to delivery making installation easy and time efficient.
Overview
Screenwood brings the warmth of natural timber to any space.
Features & Benefits:
- Screenwood is PEFC certified and committed to using timbers from sustainably managed forests.
- Manufactured using an innovative design that incorporates timber slats factory fitted to a bracket system
- Offers an alternative to conventional façade design
- Screenwood Panels are pre-finished prior to delivery and cut to specified lengths.
Screenwood External Panels are ideal for facade lining, soffits, fencing and screening.