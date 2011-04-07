Extensive Range of Door Entry Handles by Madinoz
Last Updated on 07 Apr 2011
Madinoz offer a range of stylish entry door pull handles suitable for any commercial and residential projects
Overview
Description
Madinoz has an extensive range of Entry Door Pull Handles that will enhance any entry door and will suit both commercial and residential projects. All Madinoz products carry our unconditional guarantee against defects in workmanship and materials.
Distinctive, Uniquely Designed Entry Door Handles by Madinoz
- Superior architectural hardware with distinctive design theme
- Designed specifically for individual project requirements
- All Madinoz products, including their entry door pull handles, are made in Australia with premium grade materials
- Competitive pricing
- Durable and has an aesthetic appeal
All Madinoz architectural door hardware products have undergone treatment against tarnishing and environmental conditions such as weather exposure.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressCromer, NSW
21 Orlando Rd02 9939 2007