Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend

Sliding stacker doors from Trend are a great way to maximise your living space by opening up your outside entertaining areas for an easy extension of your home. Sliding Stacker Doors are ideal for alfresco areas as the doors used to barrier the outside elements slide away, letting the cool fresh air flow through your home.

Door frames slide smoothly along adjustable, nylon rollers, while interlockers fitted to the door stile and mullion provide protection from wind, rain and dust. Trend sliding stacker doors are also avaliabale in corner stacker units.

Trend's range of sliding stacker doors includes:

SYNERGY Sliding Stacker Doors

The Synergy brand is suitable for residential homes looking for a cost effective solution that not only suits their budget, but also their design needs. The aluminium frames and glass paneling open seamlessly onto your outdoor dining or pool areas. Corner sliding stacking doors are also available in this range

QUANTUM Sliding Stacker Doors

The Quantum range of sliding stacker doors are made from top quality aluminium and are suitable for high end residential homes and apartments looking for that little extra in quality, design and practicality. Sliding stacker doors are designed to complement both your interior and exterior features by combining them both together in one uninterrupted space.

MERANTI Sliding Stacker Doors

Made from hardwood Meranti Timber, Trends meranti sliding stacker doors are the perfect combination for the classic designer home. Stacker doors open wide for easy access to outside areas, while the warm natural timber frames blend seamlessly with your interiors.

WESTERN RED CEDAR Sliding Doors

The popular western red cedar is a perfect addition to your designer home. Chosen by those who favor the natural look and warmth of timber, sliding stacker doors are a must for showcasing and framing your beautiful outdoor areas.

All Trend sliding stacker doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.