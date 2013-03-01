Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Trend Windows & Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend
Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend
Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend
Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend
Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend
Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend
Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend
Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend

Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend

Last Updated on 01 Mar 2013

Combine your living and outdoor areas with Trend's full range of alfresco sliding doors

Overview
Description

Sliding stacker doors from Trend are a great way to maximise your living space by opening up your outside entertaining areas for an easy extension of your home. Sliding Stacker Doors are ideal for alfresco areas as the doors used to barrier the outside elements slide away, letting the cool fresh air flow through your home.

Door frames slide smoothly along adjustable, nylon rollers, while interlockers fitted to the door stile and mullion provide protection from wind, rain and dust. Trend sliding stacker doors are also avaliabale in corner stacker units.

Trend's range of sliding stacker doors includes:

SYNERGY Sliding Stacker Doors

The Synergy brand is suitable for residential homes looking for a cost effective solution that not only suits their budget, but also their design needs. The aluminium frames and glass paneling open seamlessly onto your outdoor dining or pool areas. Corner sliding stacking doors are also available in this range

QUANTUM Sliding Stacker Doors

The Quantum range of sliding stacker doors are made from top quality aluminium and are suitable for high end residential homes and apartments looking for that little extra in quality, design and practicality. Sliding stacker doors are designed to complement both your interior and exterior features by combining them both together in one uninterrupted space.

MERANTI Sliding Stacker Doors

Made from hardwood Meranti Timber, Trends meranti sliding stacker doors are the perfect combination for the classic designer home. Stacker doors open wide for easy access to outside areas, while the warm natural timber frames blend seamlessly with your interiors.

WESTERN RED CEDAR Sliding Doors

The popular western red cedar is a perfect addition to your designer home. Chosen by those who favor the natural look and warmth of timber, sliding stacker doors are a must for showcasing and framing your beautiful outdoor areas.

All Trend sliding stacker doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap