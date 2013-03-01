Extend your living area with Alfresco Sliding Stacker Doors from Trend
Last Updated on 01 Mar 2013
Combine your living and outdoor areas with Trend's full range of alfresco sliding doors
Overview
Sliding stacker doors from Trend are a great way to maximise your living space by opening up your outside entertaining areas for an easy extension of your home. Sliding Stacker Doors are ideal for alfresco areas as the doors used to barrier the outside elements slide away, letting the cool fresh air flow through your home.
Door frames slide smoothly along adjustable, nylon rollers, while interlockers fitted to the door stile and mullion provide protection from wind, rain and dust. Trend sliding stacker doors are also avaliabale in corner stacker units.
Trend's range of sliding stacker doors includes:
SYNERGY Sliding Stacker Doors
The Synergy brand is suitable for residential homes looking for a cost effective solution that not only suits their budget, but also their design needs. The aluminium frames and glass paneling open seamlessly onto your outdoor dining or pool areas. Corner sliding stacking doors are also available in this range
QUANTUM Sliding Stacker Doors
The Quantum range of sliding stacker doors are made from top quality aluminium and are suitable for high end residential homes and apartments looking for that little extra in quality, design and practicality. Sliding stacker doors are designed to complement both your interior and exterior features by combining them both together in one uninterrupted space.
MERANTI Sliding Stacker Doors
Made from hardwood Meranti Timber, Trends meranti sliding stacker doors are the perfect combination for the classic designer home. Stacker doors open wide for easy access to outside areas, while the warm natural timber frames blend seamlessly with your interiors.
WESTERN RED CEDAR Sliding Doors
The popular western red cedar is a perfect addition to your designer home. Chosen by those who favor the natural look and warmth of timber, sliding stacker doors are a must for showcasing and framing your beautiful outdoor areas.
All Trend sliding stacker doors are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.
Downloads
Contact
44-52 Mandoon Rd13 72 74
74 Sheppard St13 72 74
56-60 Munibung Road13 72 74
Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way13 72 74
1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive02 6884 4055
5 Catamaran Road13 72 74
5 Merrigal Road02 6581 5100
Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway02 4423 1500
7-11 Hume Road13 72 74
27-43 Skyreach Street07 5428 9200
134 Lahrs Road13 72 74
6 Miller Street07 4125 3188
14 Kelcey Tier Road03 6427 3166
72-74 Main Road03 5338 7837
92 Canterbury Road13 72 74
192 Burwood Road03 9214 4000
36 Oliphant Way03 9770 8888
Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit13 72 74
15-17 Indama St13 72 74
633 Waterdale Road13 72 74