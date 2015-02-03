​Expona SimpLay: Loose lay vinyl flooring designed as a quick installation system

Expona SimpLay from Polyflor is a ready to lay product designed to reduce installation time while saving on costs and resources. Producing realistic reproductions of wood, stone and textile materials, the Expona SimpLay has a polyurethane surface treatment to assist ongoing maintenance.

Suitable for heavy commercial use

Offices

Retail

Areas with heavy traffic

Residential applications

With Expona SimpLay, a plank or tile can be replaced saving time, money and the hassle of having to replace the whole floor.

With no installation click-systems, the Expona SimpLay is made of 7 layers

PUR surface treatment

Clear wear layer

Decoration layer

Stabilisation layer

Glass fibre dimension stabilisation layer

Load bearing layer

Special backing structure

The special backing structure of the SimpLay allows for an uncompromising installation and guaranteed functionality. Available in 14 shades, the Expona SimpLay from Polyflor is the ideal commercial and residential flooring material.