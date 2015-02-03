Expona SimpLay: Loose lay vinyl flooring designed as a quick installation system
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2015
Expona SimpLay from Polyflor is a ready to lay product designed to reduce installation time while saving on costs and resources.
Overview
Expona SimpLay from Polyflor is a ready to lay product designed to reduce installation time while saving on costs and resources. Producing realistic reproductions of wood, stone and textile materials, the Expona SimpLay has a polyurethane surface treatment to assist ongoing maintenance.
Suitable for heavy commercial use
- Offices
- Retail
- Areas with heavy traffic
- Residential applications
With Expona SimpLay, a plank or tile can be replaced saving time, money and the hassle of having to replace the whole floor.
With no installation click-systems, the Expona SimpLay is made of 7 layers
- PUR surface treatment
- Clear wear layer
- Decoration layer
- Stabilisation layer
- Glass fibre dimension stabilisation layer
- Load bearing layer
- Special backing structure
The special backing structure of the SimpLay allows for an uncompromising installation and guaranteed functionality. Available in 14 shades, the Expona SimpLay from Polyflor is the ideal commercial and residential flooring material.