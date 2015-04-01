Logo
Expona Flow: High quality design led luxury flooring for commercial applications

Last Updated on 01 Apr 2015

Overview
Description

Specifically developed for very heavy commercial installations including education, healthcare, office, retail and leisure sectors, Expona Flow is a high quality flooring system.

Flooring Solutions

  • Commercial grade vinyl flooring
  • Extremely durable and hard-wearing due to the polyurethane (PUR) surface treatment providing a low maintenance solution
  • Provides a continuous, impervious and hygienic flooring solution

Features & Benefits

  • Encompasses beautifully replicated wood and striking abstract effects with the advantage of performance
  • Silver GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable and contains an average 10% recycled content

Providing a continuous hygienic solution and available in over 40 colours and shades making it suitable for all styles and needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Expona Flow Brochure

7.35 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expona Flow Spec Sheet

446.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expona Flow GreenTag certificate

176.96 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expona performance & properties

446.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expona Flow shades range

1.70 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
