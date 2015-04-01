Expona Flow: High quality design led luxury flooring for commercial applications

Specifically developed for very heavy commercial installations including education, healthcare, office, retail and leisure sectors, Expona Flow is a high quality flooring system.

Flooring Solutions

Commercial grade vinyl flooring

Extremely durable and hard-wearing due to the polyurethane (PUR) surface treatment providing a low maintenance solution

Provides a continuous, impervious and hygienic flooring solution

Features & Benefits

Encompasses beautifully replicated wood and striking abstract effects with the advantage of performance

Silver GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable and contains an average 10% recycled content

Providing a continuous hygienic solution and available in over 40 colours and shades making it suitable for all styles and needs.