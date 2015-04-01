Expona Flow: High quality design led luxury flooring for commercial applications
Last Updated on 01 Apr 2015
Specifically developed for very heavy commercial installations including education, healthcare, office, retail and leisure sectors, Expona Flow is a
Overview
Description
Specifically developed for very heavy commercial installations including education, healthcare, office, retail and leisure sectors, Expona Flow is a high quality flooring system.
Flooring Solutions
- Commercial grade vinyl flooring
- Extremely durable and hard-wearing due to the polyurethane (PUR) surface treatment providing a low maintenance solution
- Provides a continuous, impervious and hygienic flooring solution
Features & Benefits
- Encompasses beautifully replicated wood and striking abstract effects with the advantage of performance
- Silver GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable and contains an average 10% recycled content
Providing a continuous hygienic solution and available in over 40 colours and shades making it suitable for all styles and needs.