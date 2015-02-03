Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Polyflor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
High-quality design vinyl flooring
High-quality design vinyl flooring
High-quality design vinyl flooring
High-quality design vinyl flooring
Expona Design flooring
Expona Design flooring
High-quality design vinyl flooring
High-quality design vinyl flooring
High-quality design vinyl flooring
High-quality design vinyl flooring
Expona Design flooring
Expona Design flooring

​Expona design: High-quality design vinyl flooring suitable for commercial and residential applications

Last Updated on 03 Feb 2015

Expona Flooring from Polyflor is a 100% recyclable product that features realistic reproductions of wood, stone and metal designs.

Overview
Description

Expona Flooring from Polyflor is a 100% recyclable product that features realistic reproductions of wood, stone and metal designs.

Collection of up to 80 shades

  • Available in planks and tiles
  • Polyurethane (PUR) surface treatment to assist ongoing maintenance
  • 3mm gauge
  • Low VOC emissions

Designed for use in heavy traffic commercial areas

  • Also suitable for light industrial
  • Residential areas
  • Hardwearing floor that is attractive, modern and easily maintained
  • Retail, offices, hospitality, health and aged care, educational facilities

Due to its versatility and colour collection, the Expona design flooring from Polyflor is a high quality, 100% recyclable product that is suitable for many applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Expona Design Brochure

9.78 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expona Design GreenTag certificate

177 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expona Design Technical Design

77.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expona Installation Guide

1.48 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expona LVT Ranges Maintenance

154.53 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap