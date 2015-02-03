Expona design: High-quality design vinyl flooring suitable for commercial and residential applications
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2015
Expona Flooring from Polyflor is a 100% recyclable product that features realistic reproductions of wood, stone and metal designs.
Overview
Description
Expona Flooring from Polyflor is a 100% recyclable product that features realistic reproductions of wood, stone and metal designs.
Collection of up to 80 shades
- Available in planks and tiles
- Polyurethane (PUR) surface treatment to assist ongoing maintenance
- 3mm gauge
- Low VOC emissions
Designed for use in heavy traffic commercial areas
- Also suitable for light industrial
- Residential areas
- Hardwearing floor that is attractive, modern and easily maintained
- Retail, offices, hospitality, health and aged care, educational facilities
Due to its versatility and colour collection, the Expona design flooring from Polyflor is a high quality, 100% recyclable product that is suitable for many applications.