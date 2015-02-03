​Expona design: High-quality design vinyl flooring suitable for commercial and residential applications

Expona Flooring from Polyflor is a 100% recyclable product that features realistic reproductions of wood, stone and metal designs.

Collection of up to 80 shades

Available in planks and tiles

Polyurethane (PUR) surface treatment to assist ongoing maintenance

3mm gauge

Low VOC emissions

Designed for use in heavy traffic commercial areas

Also suitable for light industrial

Residential areas

Hardwearing floor that is attractive, modern and easily maintained

Retail, offices, hospitality, health and aged care, educational facilities

Due to its versatility and colour collection, the Expona design flooring from Polyflor is a high quality, 100% recyclable product that is suitable for many applications.