Panels are available in unlimited colours to suit your requirements
Transform any residential backyard into a stylish oasis with Evowall
Acoustic Wall for Fast food Driveway 3300 high Evowall 162. Bendigo, VIC
3600mm high bolt down 162 Evowall system x 140m long
Evowall™ Commercial and Residential Noise Control Systems from Wallmark

Last Updated on 22 Mar 2013

The Evowall™ Barrier Systems from Wallmark effectively reduce sounds and dust in commercial and domestic settings.

Overview
Description
Wallmark provide Acoustic Panel Fencing for both commercial and domestic applications. The Evowall™ residential sleek alloy system is an excellent cost effective solution to sound control, while Evowall™ commercial is a pre-engineered system designed for more demanding requirements.

Evowall™ Residential – Sleek Alloy System
  • Cost effective sound barrier solution that resists warping, dents and spiders
  • Supporting capping and posts are constructed from durable corrosion resistant aluminium
  • Panels can be finished in a range of coatings with a vast range of colours to suit surroundings
  • Posts are engineered to accommodate a wide variety of wind regions with a wall height of up to 3.6m
  • Centre posts are available in either 100mm of 162mm
  • Alternative style options are available for areas at risk to high winds and cyclones
Evowall™ Commercial Pre-engineered System
  • Economical solution for commercial applications with impressive installation flexibility
  • Posts and capping are constructed from strong lightweight aluminium which eliminates the need for heavy lifting equipment and are also rust free
  • Panels can be finished in a wide range of coatings with unlimited colour choices available
  • Features an attractive gap free design for a seamless finish
  • Posts are available in a number of different designs including Standard Post, Corner Post, 3 Way Post and 4 Way Posts
The range of Evowall™ noise control systems provide an excellent solution to sound control for both domestic and commercial applications.
Contact
Display AddressNSW

Level 32 1 Market Street

02 9221 6062
Display AddressAlbury, NSW

80 Catherine Cresent

02 6057 7600
Display AddressPinelands, NT

Lot 3133 Stuart Hway

08 8351 6688
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD

54-56 Industrial Ave

1300 925 562
Display AddressEdwardstown, SA

5-7 Lindfield Ave

08 8351 6688
Display AddressMoonah, TAS

98 Gormanston Road

03 6272 1691
Display AddressWerribee, VIC

5 Riverside Avenue

03 9416 8277
Display AddressMaddington, WA

573 Bickley Road

08 9493 0104
