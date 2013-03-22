Evowall™ Commercial and Residential Noise Control Systems from Wallmark
Last Updated on 22 Mar 2013
The Evowall™ Barrier Systems from Wallmark effectively reduce sounds and dust in commercial and domestic settings.
Overview
Description
Wallmark provide Acoustic Panel Fencing for both commercial and domestic applications. The Evowall™ residential sleek alloy system is an excellent cost effective solution to sound control, while Evowall™ commercial is a pre-engineered system designed for more demanding requirements.
Evowall™ Residential – Sleek Alloy System
- Cost effective sound barrier solution that resists warping, dents and spiders
- Supporting capping and posts are constructed from durable corrosion resistant aluminium
- Panels can be finished in a range of coatings with a vast range of colours to suit surroundings
- Posts are engineered to accommodate a wide variety of wind regions with a wall height of up to 3.6m
- Centre posts are available in either 100mm of 162mm
- Alternative style options are available for areas at risk to high winds and cyclones
- Economical solution for commercial applications with impressive installation flexibility
- Posts and capping are constructed from strong lightweight aluminium which eliminates the need for heavy lifting equipment and are also rust free
- Panels can be finished in a wide range of coatings with unlimited colour choices available
- Features an attractive gap free design for a seamless finish
- Posts are available in a number of different designs including Standard Post, Corner Post, 3 Way Post and 4 Way Posts
Contact
Display AddressNSW
Level 32 1 Market Street02 9221 6062
Display AddressAlbury, NSW
80 Catherine Cresent02 6057 7600
Display AddressPinelands, NT
Lot 3133 Stuart Hway08 8351 6688
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD
54-56 Industrial Ave1300 925 562
Display AddressEdwardstown, SA
5-7 Lindfield Ave08 8351 6688
Display AddressMoonah, TAS
98 Gormanston Road03 6272 1691
Display AddressWerribee, VIC
5 Riverside Avenue03 9416 8277
Display AddressMaddington, WA
573 Bickley Road08 9493 0104