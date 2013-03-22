Evowall™ Commercial and Residential Noise Control Systems from Wallmark



Evowall™ Residential – Sleek Alloy System

Cost effective sound barrier solution that resists warping, dents and spiders

Supporting capping and posts are constructed from durable corrosion resistant aluminium

Panels can be finished in a range of coatings with a vast range of colours to suit surroundings

Posts are engineered to accommodate a wide variety of wind regions with a wall height of up to 3.6m

Centre posts are available in either 100mm of 162mm

Alternative style options are available for areas at risk to high winds and cyclones

Evowall™ Commercial Pre-engineered System

Economical solution for commercial applications with impressive installation flexibility

Posts and capping are constructed from strong lightweight aluminium which eliminates the need for heavy lifting equipment and are also rust free

Panels can be finished in a wide range of coatings with unlimited colour choices available

Features an attractive gap free design for a seamless finish

Posts are available in a number of different designs including Standard Post, Corner Post, 3 Way Post and 4 Way Posts

Wallmark provide Acoustic Panel Fencing for both commercial and domestic applications. The Evowall™ residential sleek alloy system is an excellent cost effective solution to sound control, while Evowall™ commercial is a pre-engineered system designed for more demanding requirements.The range of Evowall™ noise control systems provide an excellent solution to sound control for both domestic and commercial applications.