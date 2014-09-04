Evershield Anodising from AAF

Offering the largest range of finishes in the industry, AAF’s anodising facilities can provide natural, matt, clear, coloured, bright and premium grade anodising. AAF Evershield anodising provides a highly sustainable and durable aluminium finish for various applications in the building industry.

The anodising proves creates a surface hardness similar to that of diamond whilst providing a beautiful, natural metallic lustre

Unrivalled salt air resistance ideal for coastal environments

Superior edge protection particularly on sharp or perforated metal

Engineered to be harder and denser for superior durability

Easy to clean and low maintenance

AAF Evershield also provides new technology with additional lustres and colours, and a high grade process to create a finish with exceptional environmental and sustainability credentials.

AAF Evershield is the transformation of the actual aluminium into a highly durable, natural metallic finish that will not fade or erode

Only aluminium finish that is integrated within the base metal

Provides a zero risk of flake, peel, blister or filiform corrosion

Compliments nature and natural building materials

The edge integration from AAF Evershield for mesh/screens and building componentry significantly reduces coating thickness on corners and edges. The immersion anodising process firstly smooths edges, and then transforms the surface into an even finish preventing weak points for future corrosion and degradation.

While the anodising process requires electricity to convert the surface, there are no petrochemical based coatings which also require energy for curing

Independent study by KMH illustrates the environmental and sustainable features of anodising over paints and powders

For internal and external use, AAF Evershield is ideal for use across a range of applications

Joinery

Windows and doors

Shop fronts and facades

Sun screen and louvres

Decorative and privacy screens

All classes of architectural buildings including commercial, public, apartments, monumental and residential

Aluminium has a subtle, natural sheen, and one of the advantages of anodising is that this beautifully lustrous appearance shines through and enhances the stylish colours from the AAF range.