Evershield Anodising from AAF
Last Updated on 04 Sep 2014
AAF Evershield anodising provides a highly sustainable and durable aluminium finish for various applications in the building industry.
Overview
Offering the largest range of finishes in the industry, AAF’s anodising facilities can provide natural, matt, clear, coloured, bright and premium grade anodising. AAF Evershield anodising provides a highly sustainable and durable aluminium finish for various applications in the building industry.
The anodising proves creates a surface hardness similar to that of diamond whilst providing a beautiful, natural metallic lustre
- Unrivalled salt air resistance ideal for coastal environments
- Superior edge protection particularly on sharp or perforated metal
- Engineered to be harder and denser for superior durability
- Easy to clean and low maintenance
AAF Evershield also provides new technology with additional lustres and colours, and a high grade process to create a finish with exceptional environmental and sustainability credentials.
AAF Evershield is the transformation of the actual aluminium into a highly durable, natural metallic finish that will not fade or erode
- Only aluminium finish that is integrated within the base metal
- Provides a zero risk of flake, peel, blister or filiform corrosion
- Compliments nature and natural building materials
The edge integration from AAF Evershield for mesh/screens and building componentry significantly reduces coating thickness on corners and edges. The immersion anodising process firstly smooths edges, and then transforms the surface into an even finish preventing weak points for future corrosion and degradation.
While the anodising process requires electricity to convert the surface, there are no petrochemical based coatings which also require energy for curing
- Independent study by KMH illustrates the environmental and sustainable features of anodising over paints and powders
For internal and external use, AAF Evershield is ideal for use across a range of applications
- Joinery
- Windows and doors
- Shop fronts and facades
- Sun screen and louvres
- Decorative and privacy screens
- All classes of architectural buildings including commercial, public, apartments, monumental and residential
Aluminium has a subtle, natural sheen, and one of the advantages of anodising is that this beautifully lustrous appearance shines through and enhances the stylish colours from the AAF range.
Contact
23 Frank Street1300 258 646