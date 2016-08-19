Everroll® fitness, sports and leisure

Everroll from Regupol offers resilient flooring materials that can bounce back after a heavy workout. Able to absorb the impact, everroll rubber flooring has been used in fitness and health clubs for more than 20 years.

With featured benefits of safety and comfort underfoot everroll also makes for a good flooring choice within leisure and aquatic centres.

Offering six distinctive product ranges, each are infused with fragments of colour which harmonise with other flooring systems. All of the everroll flooring products are homogeneous, have no wear layer and are PVC free.

The everroll range includes:

Core range- for fitness and sports sectors

Tone range- for high traffic areas

Vitality range- for many applications in the fitness sector

Intensity range- for fitness, sports and leisure fit outs

Active range- for retail, office and community centres

Shape range- for inviting reception and leisure areas

The everroll collection is made from recycled materials and is available in a wide range of colour options.