Everroll® commercial, retail and education

Last Updated on 12 Aug 2016

Everoll flooring from Regupol delivers vibrancy, durability, along with colour and sustainability.

Everoll flooring from Regupol delivers vibrancy, durability, along with colour and sustainability. The collection of rubber flooring products satisfies both the concerns of functionality and form. Stemming from German origins the flooring delivers on sustainability, incorporating high quality post-consumer and pre-consumer materials. This helps open the door to green building design briefs which may be out of reach to lesser products.

Available in seven distinctive product ranges, everroll® is infused with fragments of colour which harmonise with other flooring systems and contemporary furnishings.

The everroll range includes the following:

  • Core range- for public spaces
  • Tone range- for the commercial building sector
  • Vitality range- for the commercial building sector
  • Intensity range- for education and commercial fit outs
  • Shape range- to create inviting spaces
  • Active range- for office areas
  • Diamont range- Creates wonderfully featured floor tiles
  • Composite flooring- for sports floors and child care centres

Available in the following:

  • Various colour choices
  • 4mm thicknesses
  • 8mm thicknesses
  • 12mm thicknesses

All everroll® products are homogeneous, have no wear layer and are PVC free; sustainable, versatile and utterly dependable.

Contact
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

155 Smeaton Grange Road

02 4624 0050
