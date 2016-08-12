Everroll® commercial, retail and education

Everoll flooring from Regupol delivers vibrancy, durability, along with colour and sustainability. The collection of rubber flooring products satisfies both the concerns of functionality and form. Stemming from German origins the flooring delivers on sustainability, incorporating high quality post-consumer and pre-consumer materials. This helps open the door to green building design briefs which may be out of reach to lesser products.

Available in seven distinctive product ranges, everroll® is infused with fragments of colour which harmonise with other flooring systems and contemporary furnishings.

The everroll range includes the following:

Core range- for public spaces

Tone range- for the commercial building sector

Vitality range- for the commercial building sector

Intensity range- for education and commercial fit outs

Shape range- to create inviting spaces

Active range- for office areas

Diamont range- Creates wonderfully featured floor tiles

Composite flooring- for sports floors and child care centres

Available in the following:

Various colour choices

4mm thicknesses

8mm thicknesses

12mm thicknesses

All everroll® products are homogeneous, have no wear layer and are PVC free; sustainable, versatile and utterly dependable.