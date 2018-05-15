Evergreen Urban

The Evergreen Urban range is a real inner-city crowd pleaser! This eye-catching arrangement of foliage will transform your tired wall space into a vibrant, urban green wall instantly.

The large leaves, thriving ferns and purple tones create an artificial green wall that veers on the wild side whether you install it inside or out.

Urban Succulent

Get on trend with a contemporary upgrade to our classic Evergreen Urban panel! We’ve added some striking succulents into this already wild artificial green wall to give it a rare and exclusive finish.

This luscious wall garden can be installed in no time and with our hand-picked extras, you’ll be the talk of the town once you decide which wall you want to beautify.

Urban Autumn

The Urban Autumn panel will bring a seasonal New York style green wall right to your door! This enchanting collection of crunchy, colourful vegetation will make your guests or clients green with envy.

Our modern, multi coloured artificial green wall will capture your attention and revamp your dull wall space in a heartbeat.

Urban Deluxe

Get the look of an elegant inner-city apartment with our supercharged Urban Deluxe vertical garden. Create an instant, luxury green wall for your home or business with these breathtaking botanicals, without the worry.

The extra density and carefully picked plant variety adds a vibrant plushness to a already popular artificial green wall, ready for an easy installation wherever you choose.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Cuts easily:

Cut your panels into shape, simply use some garden snippers or metal cutters to cut the panels into any design. We advise you measure your area a few times before cutting to ensure a seamless finish.

Recyclable:

Our Evergreen Premium Panels are made from low-density UV stabilised polyethelene (LDPE). This is a common type of material used in many objects you use everyday. It can be collected and processed by most recycling programs.

Snap & lock:

Each panel interconnects with a snap and lock system so you can create a wall to any size you like. The system is so simple anyone can do it without much effort.

UV stable:

Our panels are made with a UV stabilised polyethelene. We don't use recycled plastic as this fades and cracks quickly. Certificates can be provided upon request.

Eco friendly:

Once installed, there is no need for additional power for lights, irrigation systems or call out fees to maintenance. Also, the material used is 100% recyclable.

Warranty:

For peace of mind, we offer a 4-year warranty on selected products. This covers UV damage, fading or cracking.