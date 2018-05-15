Evergreen Premium

It’s never been easier to specify greenery into a project.

The safest product of it’s kind, the Evergreen Premium artificial green wall system carries a Group 2 rating for internal walls and ceilings. Making it safe to use in your next health & aged care, education, public or commercial project.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Cuts easily:

Cut your panels into shape, simply use some garden snippers or metal cutters to cut the panels into any design. We advise you measure your area a few times before cutting to ensure a seamless finish.

Recyclable:

Our Evergreen Premium Panels are made from low-density UV stabilised polyethelene (LDPE). This is a common type of material used in many objects you use everyday. It can be collected and processed by most recycling programs.

Perfect fit:

Each panel is attached using our custom designed fixing. The Evergreen Panel fixing is supplied with every unit ensuring a stable and reliable attachment to your wall.

UV stable:

Our panels are made with a UV stabilised polyethelene. We don't use recycled plastic as this fades and cracks quickly. Certificates can be provided upon request.

Eco friendly:

Once installed, there is no need for additional power for lights, irrigation systems or call out fees to maintenance. Also, the material used is 100% recyclable.

Warranty:

For peace of mind, we offer a 4-year warranty on selected products. This covers UV damage, fading or cracking.