Evergreen Premium
Last Updated on 15 May 2018
It’s never been easier to specify greenery into a project. The safest product of it’s kind, the Evergreen Premium artificial green wall system carries a Group 2 rating for internal walls and ceilings.
Overview
Evergreen Premium
It’s never been easier to specify greenery into a project.
The safest product of it’s kind, the Evergreen Premium artificial green wall system carries a Group 2 rating for internal walls and ceilings. Making it safe to use in your next health & aged care, education, public or commercial project.
FEATURES & BENEFITS
Cuts easily:
Cut your panels into shape, simply use some garden snippers or metal cutters to cut the panels into any design. We advise you measure your area a few times before cutting to ensure a seamless finish.
Recyclable:
Our Evergreen Premium Panels are made from low-density UV stabilised polyethelene (LDPE). This is a common type of material used in many objects you use everyday. It can be collected and processed by most recycling programs.
Perfect fit:
Each panel is attached using our custom designed fixing. The Evergreen Panel fixing is supplied with every unit ensuring a stable and reliable attachment to your wall.
UV stable:
Our panels are made with a UV stabilised polyethelene. We don't use recycled plastic as this fades and cracks quickly. Certificates can be provided upon request.
Eco friendly:
Once installed, there is no need for additional power for lights, irrigation systems or call out fees to maintenance. Also, the material used is 100% recyclable.
Warranty:
For peace of mind, we offer a 4-year warranty on selected products. This covers UV damage, fading or cracking.