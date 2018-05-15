Evergreen Moss
Last Updated on 15 May 2018
Overview
Our Evergreen Moss panels are made from a natural, slow-growing reindeer moss called Cladonia Stellaris and is hand-picked from the forests of Scandinavia. The moss is originally a neutral white colour and we dye it 3 shades of green to use as a decorative product. Evergreen’s unique flexi-panel system is made from fire-rated aluminium composite and can be used on straight or curved walls.
FEATURES & BENEFITS
Fire-resistant:
Evergreen Moss panels are flame and fire-resistant (for internal use only).
Hypoallergenic:
Evergreen Moss panels do not contain toxic chemicals or components.
Eco friendly:
Once installed, there is no need for additional power for lights, irrigation systems or call out fees to maintenance. Also, the material used is 100% recyclable.
Air purifying:
Air particles are removed by a constant cycle of absorption and release of ambient moisture.
Sound absorber:
Absorbing up to twice as much as the industry average for products of same size and thickness.
Warranty:
For peace of mind, we offer a 4-year warranty on selected products. This covers UV damage, fading or cracking.