Evergreen Moss

Our Evergreen Moss panels are made from a natural, slow-growing reindeer moss called Cladonia Stellaris and is hand-picked from the forests of Scandinavia. The moss is originally a neutral white colour and we dye it 3 shades of green to use as a decorative product. Evergreen’s unique flexi-panel system is made from fire-rated aluminium composite and can be used on straight or curved walls.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Fire-resistant:

Evergreen Moss panels are flame and fire-resistant (for internal use only).

Hypoallergenic:

Evergreen Moss panels do not contain toxic chemicals or components.

Eco friendly:

Once installed, there is no need for additional power for lights, irrigation systems or call out fees to maintenance. Also, the material used is 100% recyclable.

Air purifying:

Air particles are removed by a constant cycle of absorption and release of ambient moisture.

Sound absorber:

Absorbing up to twice as much as the industry average for products of same size and thickness.

Warranty:

For peace of mind, we offer a 4-year warranty on selected products. This covers UV damage, fading or cracking.