Evergreen Country

Our Evergreen Country green wall panel range embody a spectacular nature-like atmosphere by lending quiet solitude and vibrant personality to your space. Inspired by the wild countryside infused with rich foliage and charming colours, the panels reflect a liberated lifestyle by bringing together exquisite green hues and laidback charisma to create a warm and relaxed indoor environment.

Feel closer to Australian nature instantly as your walls are brought to life with these luscious green panels crafting rustic luxury in the comfort of your own home.

Country Lavender

Do you enjoy the look of lavender growing in a field of lush greenery? If so, you can instantly beautify a wall in your home or office with this amazing Country Lavender vertical garden. This artificial green wall style is perfect for indoor or outdoor use and are botanically accurate so they look and feel like the real thing.

Enjoy the calming outlook of lavender flowers without the need for a green thumb to keep your plants alive and looking gorgeous. With a four-year guarantee and easy installation, this Country Lavender is the perfect choice for your home or business!

Country Sunrise

Instantly create a glimpse of the vibrant Australian summer by using the charming Country Sunrise green wall. Relax and enjoy the carefully selected array of greenery that calls out to the calmness of a seductive sunrise.

The flowering foliage is sure to invoke the peace of a summer countryside stroll without the hassle of pests and outdoor weather. Bring the best of the Australian outdoors to your wall space with the Country Sunrise panels in your home or office today.

Country Spring

Don’t let the winter blues ever get you down by adding some energy to your bare walls with our Country Spring artificial green wall panels. Create a springtime utopia in your home or office with this cheerful arrangement of flourishing foliage inspired by the Australian countryside.

Drawing on seasonal spring green tones you’ll have your own happy green wall heaven that will be installed in an instant and last you a lifetime.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Cuts easily:

Cut your panels into shape, simply use some garden snippers or metal cutters to cut the panels into any design. We advise you measure your area a few times before cutting to ensure a seamless finish.

Recyclable:

Our Evergreen Premium Panels are made from low-density UV stabilised polyethelene (LDPE). This is a common type of material used in many objects you use everyday. It can be collected and processed by most recycling programs.

Snap & lock:

Each panel interconnects with a snap and lock system so you can create a wall to any size you like. The system is so simple anyone can do it without much effort.

UV stable:

Our panels are made with a UV stabilised polyethelene. We don't use recycled plastic as this fades and cracks quickly. Certificates can be provided upon request.

Eco friendly:

Once installed, there is no need for additional power for lights, irrigation systems or call out fees to maintenance. Also, the material used is 100% recyclable.

Warranty:

For peace of mind, we offer a 4-year warranty on selected products. This covers UV damage, fading or cracking.