Evergreen Coastal

Create an instant nautical ambience with this striking seaside vertical garden. Install is a breeze so you can enjoy this thriving beachy green wall at home or at work. This popular style boasts impressive ocean foliage and tropical-looking textures.

In an afternoon, you can create the coastal environment you crave without ever having to leave your home!

Coastal Summer

This carefully selected combination of artificial plants work perfectly when used for the contemporary idea of a vertical garden or more commonly named ‘green wall’. The combination of plants suit most environments.

Coastal Autumn

Uplift your tired walls with a rustic autumn-themed vertical wall garden. Our Coastal Autumn artificial green wall panels pair seaside tones and seasonal colours to give your wall project a contemporary coastal upgrade.

Drawing from the warm qualities of autumn, this green wall will bring your wall a beautiful seasonal outlook that feels natural and without the hassle.

Coastal Deluxe Vertical Garden

Wondering how to uplift your drab walls without having to spend a fortune on a renovation? Our Coastal Deluxe artificial green wall panels mimic ocean hues and nautical décor to give your room the simplicity of the coast with visually aesthetic patterns and funky colours.

Drawing from the natural beauty of the water, our coastal wall panels mingle stylishly with your home décor without the upkeep – presenting you with a stunning seascape look that feels remarkably fresh and renewed with minimal effort.

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Cuts easily:

Cut your panels into shape, simply use some garden snippers or metal cutters to cut the panels into any design. We advise you measure your area a few times before cutting to ensure a seamless finish.

Recyclable:

Our Evergreen Premium Panels are made from low-density UV stabilised polyethelene (LDPE). This is a common type of material used in many objects you use everyday. It can be collected and processed by most recycling programs.

Perfect fit:

Each panel is attached using our custom designed fixing. The Evergreen Panel fixing is supplied with every unit ensuring a stable and reliable attachment to your wall.

UV stable:

Our panels are made with a UV stabilised polyethelene. We don't use recycled plastic as this fades and cracks quickly. Certificates can be provided upon request.

Eco friendly:

Once installed, there is no need for additional power for lights, irrigation systems or call out fees to maintenance. Also, the material used is 100% recyclable.

Warranty:

For peace of mind, we offer a 4-year warranty on selected products. This covers UV damage, fading or cracking.