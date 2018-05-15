Evergreen Classic

Trellis Green

With the flexibility to expand this hedge product it can immediately create an authentic atmosphere of genuine greenery on any wall space - inside or out. The realistic leaf form and natural looking foliage means they make great privacy screens or green wall coverings.

Evergreen by nature the Trellis Green brings a classical look to your home without the hassle of maintenance and will keep your garden space looking lush and healthy forever.

Trellis Red

Our expandable Ficus Trellis panels are supplied with premium quality foliage. The superior leaf form convincingly imitates actual species of an actual Ficus hedge so you can create and instant garden oasis without any worry.

The warming greenery will bring a woodland ambience to your wall space and can help to create privacy or be used as an eye-catching foliage feature green wall.

Classic Ferns

Build your own realistic garden fern green wall with absolutely no fuss. Our popular Fern Leaf artificial green wall panels are realistic and draw on the charming characteristics of an Australian countryside hedge.

Add instant lush foliage to your drab wall space without spending a fortune, you won’t be disappointed.

Classic Boxwood

If you are looking to add no-fuss, realistic greenery to your wall space that looks like a box-hedge without breaking the bank then the Boxwood panel is for you.

Drawing on the charm and realism of a buxus hedge the plush, small leaf form and full flora coverage means you’ll have everybody convinced you’ve been growing your own bush for years.

Classic Mint

If you’re looking for a green wall that marries formal style with texture and unique variety then the Mint Leaf panel may be for you. It lends some traditional elements from the Ivy Leaf but is blended nicely with a seductive selective of various small-form leaves and foliage.

Take advantage of the neat form of this panel and create a full and luscious, yet reserved and classical green wall space for you wall project. A real crowd pleaser!

Classic Laurel

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Cuts easily:

Cut your panels into shape, simply use some garden snippers or metal cutters to cut the panels into any design. We advise you measure your area a few times before cutting to ensure a seamless finish.

Recyclable:

Our Evergreen Premium Panels are made from low-density UV stabilised polyethelene (LDPE). This is a common type of material used in many objects you use everyday. It can be collected and processed by most recycling programs.

Snap & lock:

Each panel interconnects with a snap and lock system so you can create a wall to any size you like. The system is so simple anyone can do it without much effort.

UV stable:

Our panels are made with a UV stabilised polyethelene. We don't use recycled plastic as this fades and cracks quickly. Certificates can be provided upon request.

Eco friendly:

Once installed, there is no need for additional power for lights, irrigation systems or call out fees to maintenance. Also, the material used is 100% recyclable.

Warranty:

For peace of mind, we offer a 4-year warranty on selected products. This covers UV damage, fading or cracking.