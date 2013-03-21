Euromir®, Perspex®, polycarbonate sheets and Zenolite® from Allplastics

Allplastics Engineering supply a range of high quality Acrylic and Polycarbonate products ideal for a range of applications due to their durable and versatile nature. The range includes the European grade EUROMIR® Acrylic coloured mirrors, PERSPEX® Acrylic sheets, IMPACT RESISTANCE POLYCARBONATE sheets and ZENOLITE® gloss panels.

Excellent safety benefits with high quality acrylic mirrors

EUROMIR® is a high quality, European grade Acrylic mirror. It is an ideal material for children centres, fashion stores and catwalks where glass mirror is not safe to use due to breakages or difficulty of handling. Available in 15 colours.

Versatile plastics with excellent weather resistant properties

PERSPEX® Acrylic sheets are widely used highly versatile plastics with outstanding weatherability Acrylic sheets are widely used highly versatile y. Perspex® is renowned for its innovation and design with a variety of sizes, thicknesses as well as colours, tints and surfaces. Allplastics stocks and cut PERSPEX® in:

COLOURS, CORAL, FROST, FLUORESCENT, OPAL, PEARLESCENT, S.A.R (SUPER ABRASION RESISTANT), S –LUX or D-LUX, and SOLID sheets.

Perspex® is a premium material offering 30 year warranty for clear, and 10 year warranty for colours.

Superior impact resistance with durable polycarbonate sheets

IMPACT RESISTANCE POLYCARBONATE sheets are designed for high impact resistance while being as clear as glass. Benefits include:

Cut to Size on site and can be curved into frames

Cost effective and energy saving -since it does not require heavy steel or timber supports

Suitable for demanding environments where security is required

ZENOLITE® is the ultimate high gloss panel, perfect for any kitchen splash backs and commercial fit outs, providing a glass like appearance. This material allows for a simple, easy and cost effective way to achieve a contemporary surface finish. ZENOLITE® PLUS is suitable for shower walls and bathroom partitions due to its abrasive resistant surface.