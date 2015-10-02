EuroMir® FABBACK® mirrored acrylic for displays and food service applications

EuroMir® FABBACK® is a mirrored acrylic product made from Plaskolite’s OPTIX continuously processed acrylic sheet. Using a process of vacuum metalizing, sheets are given a mirror finish that is protected by the industry's toughest protective back-coating.

Durable and long-lasting, Euromir® acrylic offers reflective qualities that are second to none

FABBACK® coating makes Plaskolite mirrored sheet virtually scratch-resistant during fabrication process

Lightweight and possesses excellent shatter-proof qualities

Safer alternative to glass as if broken, the pieces will not shard, perfect for use in high-vandalism areas or where children may be present

EuroMir® FABBACK® is available in a broad range of colours and textures

Traditional silvers and folds

Urban greys and hot pinks

Vivid primary colours

Finger-print resistant

For surveillance, infinity mirrors, special use and theatrical applications, Euromir® FABBACK® See-Thru Acrylic Mirror is an ideal choice. Also known as two-way mirror, See-Thru Mirror allows a percentage of incident light to pass through while reflecting the remainder. When illuminated, the side with the light source will be reflective and the opposite (darkened) side will be transparent.

EuroMir® FABBACK® is ideal for slat walls, point-of-purchase displays, casinos, children's toys, cosmetic displays and food service applications. So whether you choose one of the traditional silver and golds; a vivid colour; satin texture or "See-thru" - with EuroMir® FABBACK® you not only get an unrivalled choice of colour, but also the superlative service and guaranteed product performance you know you can rely on.