EuroMir® FABBACK® mirrored acrylic for displays and food service applications
Last Updated on 02 Oct 2015
EuroMir® FABBACK® is a mirrored acrylic product made from Plaskolite’s OPTIX continuously processed acrylic sheet. Using a process of vacuum metalizing, sheets are given a mirror finish that is protected by the industry's toughest protective back-coating.
Overview
Durable and long-lasting, Euromir® acrylic offers reflective qualities that are second to none
- FABBACK® coating makes Plaskolite mirrored sheet virtually scratch-resistant during fabrication process
- Lightweight and possesses excellent shatter-proof qualities
- Safer alternative to glass as if broken, the pieces will not shard, perfect for use in high-vandalism areas or where children may be present
EuroMir® FABBACK® is available in a broad range of colours and textures
- Traditional silvers and folds
- Urban greys and hot pinks
- Vivid primary colours
- Finger-print resistant
For surveillance, infinity mirrors, special use and theatrical applications, Euromir® FABBACK® See-Thru Acrylic Mirror is an ideal choice. Also known as two-way mirror, See-Thru Mirror allows a percentage of incident light to pass through while reflecting the remainder. When illuminated, the side with the light source will be reflective and the opposite (darkened) side will be transparent.
EuroMir® FABBACK® is ideal for slat walls, point-of-purchase displays, casinos, children's toys, cosmetic displays and food service applications. So whether you choose one of the traditional silver and golds; a vivid colour; satin texture or "See-thru" - with EuroMir® FABBACK® you not only get an unrivalled choice of colour, but also the superlative service and guaranteed product performance you know you can rely on.