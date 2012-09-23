Euro Panels Colouored Architectural Cladding for External and Internal Applications from FA Mitchell & Co

Architectural cladding in a range of colours and finishes

A variety of colours from neutral tones to more accentuated colours

A variety of surface finished from smooth to textured

Installed externally as a rain screen cladding the panels enhance the climate control of the building interior

Panels are thoroughly tested to conform to the highest standards of performance and durability

Resistant to attack by fungi, bacteria, insects or vermin

Special anti graffiti and anti scratch coatings can be applied at the factory

Stylish architectural cladding that makes a statement



Natura - A through coloured fibre cement high density panel with a semi transparent coloured varnish surface giving the panel a prestigious appearance. The subtle colour tones provide an excellent choice for residential, commercial and industrial buildings

- A through coloured fibre cement high density panel with a semi transparent coloured varnish surface giving the panel a prestigious appearance. The subtle colour tones provide an excellent choice for residential, commercial and industrial buildings Natura Pro – The addition of a permanent UV cured top coating to provide an anti graffiti and scratch resistand surface

– The addition of a permanent UV cured top coating to provide an anti graffiti and scratch resistand surface Pictura – A high density CFC panel with a smooth flat semi matt coloured surface and anti graffiti finish

– A high density CFC panel with a smooth flat semi matt coloured surface and anti graffiti finish Textura – High density CFC panel featuring a textured granular surface with an acrylic finish

– High density CFC panel featuring a textured granular surface with an acrylic finish Eter-Color – A through colourred CFC panel with a clear water proof coating to protect the natural finish of the product

FA Mitchell and Co provide Euro Panels, compressed fibre cement panels for internal and external cladding applications.Benefits include:The Euro Panels range includes:With over 100 years experience in fibre cement products, Euro Panels from FA Mitchell & Co provide the ideal solution for unique, long lasting architectural cladding.