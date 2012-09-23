Euro Panels Colouored Architectural Cladding for External and Internal Applications from FA Mitchell & Co
Last Updated on 23 Sep 2012
Euro Panels from FA Mitchell & Co provide stylish unique architectural cladding for commercial, residential and institutional buildings
Overview
Description
FA Mitchell and Co provide Euro Panels, compressed fibre cement panels for internal and external cladding applications.
The Euro Panels range includes:
- A variety of colours from neutral tones to more accentuated colours
- A variety of surface finished from smooth to textured
- Installed externally as a rain screen cladding the panels enhance the climate control of the building interior
- Panels are thoroughly tested to conform to the highest standards of performance and durability
- Resistant to attack by fungi, bacteria, insects or vermin
- Special anti graffiti and anti scratch coatings can be applied at the factory
The Euro Panels range includes:
- Natura - A through coloured fibre cement high density panel with a semi transparent coloured varnish surface giving the panel a prestigious appearance. The subtle colour tones provide an excellent choice for residential, commercial and industrial buildings
- Natura Pro – The addition of a permanent UV cured top coating to provide an anti graffiti and scratch resistand surface
- Pictura – A high density CFC panel with a smooth flat semi matt coloured surface and anti graffiti finish
- Textura – High density CFC panel featuring a textured granular surface with an acrylic finish
- Eter-Color – A through colourred CFC panel with a clear water proof coating to protect the natural finish of the product