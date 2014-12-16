Eternit Clay Tiles from FA Mitchell and Co
Last Updated on 16 Dec 2014
Suitable for roofing and cladding.
Overview
Made for use in roofing and vertical cladding, Eternit Clay Tiles from FA Mitchell are ideal tiles for creative roof designs due to their lack of interlock permits which allows for flexible design.
Eternit tiles are resilient to the forces of extreme heat and cold
- Unaffected by exposure to ultra violet light
- “Nibs” allow the tile to be hung onto a batten
- Two nail holes for extra security
Each tile is laid broken bonded and double lapped to ensure that water is kept out of the roof
- Fired at high temperatures creating a very dense composition
- Water absorption is greatly reduced
- Less moss and lichen build up
- Non-combustible
Available in two product ranges, Acme and Hawkins clay plain tiles. The Acme is available in either a single or double camber format while the Hawkins has straight edges and a single camber.
Suitable for roofing and cladding in both new and refurbished work, the small tiles are ideal for creative and secure roofing.