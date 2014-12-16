​Eternit Clay Tiles from FA Mitchell and Co

Made for use in roofing and vertical cladding, Eternit Clay Tiles from FA Mitchell are ideal tiles for creative roof designs due to their lack of interlock permits which allows for flexible design.

Eternit tiles are resilient to the forces of extreme heat and cold

Unaffected by exposure to ultra violet light

“Nibs” allow the tile to be hung onto a batten

Two nail holes for extra security

Each tile is laid broken bonded and double lapped to ensure that water is kept out of the roof

Fired at high temperatures creating a very dense composition

Water absorption is greatly reduced

Less moss and lichen build up

Non-combustible

Available in two product ranges, Acme and Hawkins clay plain tiles. The Acme is available in either a single or double camber format while the Hawkins has straight edges and a single camber.

Suitable for roofing and cladding in both new and refurbished work, the small tiles are ideal for creative and secure roofing.