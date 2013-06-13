Essential Health and Safety with MK2A from Fingersafe™

The additive does not present a risk to people or animals and is suitable for applications within:

Healthcare facilities

Nursing homes

Food preparation and production

Childcare facilities

Applications where hygiene requirements need to be met

Made in the UK, Fingersafe™ MK2 range Anti-Bacterial technical specifications include:

Powerful Anti-Bacterial properties of silver

MK2 product tested 2011 and 2012

Test number 2819395 &2822591

Test Method ISO 22196:2007 Revised by ISO 22196:2011

Tested with Klebsiella pnuemoniae (ATCC#4352)

Test result better than 99.9% kill rate

EPA registered and complies with European Biocidal Product Directive (BPD)

Leading safety innovation, Fingersafe™ proudly presents the MK2 range. The MK2 offers the same reliable Fingersafe™ protection from injury enhanced with complete Anti - Bacterial safety. All the standard Fingersafe finger guards (MK1A, MK1B and MK1C are now available with anti-bacterial composition. This is the Latest MK2 Range featuring- MK2A, MK2B and MK2C.Developed with an additive that prevents the growth of bacteria, MK2 is safe to use around children, the elderly and animals which retaining anti-bacterial properties for the entire product life.Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria, Fingersafe MK2 range has been vigorously and independently tested for your peace of mind. The Anti-Bacterial properties of the MK2 range are infused within the product and unlike surface coating which wears off, Fingersafe™ ensure a lifetime of anti-bacterial protection.