Essential Health and Safety with MK2A from Fingersafe™
Last Updated on 13 Jun 2013
Combining leading Fingersafe™ door hinge safety innovation with proven anti-bacterial protection the MK2A is highly suitable for the healthcare industry.
Overview
Description
Leading safety innovation, Fingersafe™ proudly presents the MK2 range. The MK2 offers the same reliable Fingersafe™ protection from injury enhanced with complete Anti - Bacterial safety. All the standard Fingersafe finger guards (MK1A, MK1B and MK1C are now available with anti-bacterial composition. This is the Latest MK2 Range featuring- MK2A, MK2B and MK2C.
Developed with an additive that prevents the growth of bacteria, MK2 is safe to use around children, the elderly and animals which retaining anti-bacterial properties for the entire product life.
The additive does not present a risk to people or animals and is suitable for applications within:
- Healthcare facilities
- Nursing homes
- Food preparation and production
- Childcare facilities
- Applications where hygiene requirements need to be met
- Powerful Anti-Bacterial properties of silver
- MK2 product tested 2011 and 2012
- Test number 2819395 &2822591
- Test Method ISO 22196:2007 Revised by ISO 22196:2011
- Tested with Klebsiella pnuemoniae (ATCC#4352)
- Test result better than 99.9% kill rate
- EPA registered and complies with European Biocidal Product Directive (BPD)