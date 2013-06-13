Logo
Essential Health and Safety with MK2A from Fingersafe™

Last Updated on 13 Jun 2013

Combining leading Fingersafe™ door hinge safety innovation with proven anti-bacterial protection the MK2A is highly suitable for the healthcare industry.

Overview
Description
Leading safety innovation, Fingersafe™ proudly presents the MK2 range. The MK2 offers the same reliable Fingersafe™ protection from injury enhanced with complete Anti - Bacterial safety. All the standard Fingersafe finger guards (MK1A, MK1B and MK1C are now available with anti-bacterial composition. This is the Latest MK2 Range featuring- MK2A, MK2B and MK2C.

Developed with an additive that prevents the growth of bacteria, MK2 is safe to use around children, the elderly and animals which retaining anti-bacterial properties for the entire product life.

The additive does not present a risk to people or animals and is suitable for applications within:
  • Healthcare facilities
  • Nursing homes
  • Food preparation and production
  • Childcare facilities
  • Applications where hygiene requirements need to be met
Made in the UK, Fingersafe™ MK2 range Anti-Bacterial technical specifications include:
  • Powerful Anti-Bacterial properties of silver
  • MK2 product tested 2011 and 2012
  • Test number 2819395 &2822591
  • Test Method ISO 22196:2007 Revised by ISO 22196:2011
  • Tested with Klebsiella pnuemoniae (ATCC#4352)
  • Test result better than 99.9% kill rate
  • EPA registered and complies with European Biocidal Product Directive (BPD)
Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria, Fingersafe MK2 range has been vigorously and independently tested for your peace of mind. The Anti-Bacterial properties of the MK2 range are infused within the product and unlike surface coating which wears off, Fingersafe™ ensure a lifetime of anti-bacterial protection.
Contact
Display AddressOakleigh, VIC

21-25 Coora Road

03 9885 8009
