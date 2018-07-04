Escea outdoor kitchen
The EK Series wood fire comes equipped with everything you need to achieve a smoky meat lover’s feast - an Ember Generator, 13-point adjustable cooking plates, grills and meat hooks.
Overview
Best of all, once the flame cooking is done, it all hides underneath a stainless steel draw. Leaving you with a roaring outdoor fire to relax in front of into the small hours.
Constructed from 4mm steel, this epic outdoor fire can withstand whatever you throw at it, and is built to last.
Features & Benefits:
- Professional Grilling: 13-point adjustable height grills and an Ember Generator let you cook your food at the perfect temperature, for that delicious flame grilled smoky flavour.
