Escea DFS - Freestanding fireplace

The freestanding DFS730 is designed as a modern gas fire replacement for an existing freestanding woodburner, or for installing into a room where you do not have enough wall space for an inbuilt fireplace.

This sleek and black fire fits into tight spaces, and it has a large glass window for maximum flame viewing. The beauty of gas is that you get the same flame and same heat as your old woodburner, without the mess or fuss. The Powered Vent Flue System draws air from outside the home into a sealed unit, keeping your home free of moisture and fumes.

Features & Benefits: