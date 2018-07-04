Escea DFS - Freestanding fireplace
Last Updated on 04 Jul 2018
The freestanding DFS730 is designed as a modern gas fire replacement for an existing freestanding woodburner, or for installing into a room where you do not have enough wall space for an inbuilt fireplace.
Overview
The freestanding DFS730 is designed as a modern gas fire replacement for an existing freestanding woodburner, or for installing into a room where you do not have enough wall space for an inbuilt fireplace.
This sleek and black fire fits into tight spaces, and it has a large glass window for maximum flame viewing. The beauty of gas is that you get the same flame and same heat as your old woodburner, without the mess or fuss. The Powered Vent Flue System draws air from outside the home into a sealed unit, keeping your home free of moisture and fumes.
Features & Benefits:
- Style Chameleon: Compact and sleek, with a large window for flame watching, this freestanding fireplace suits the interior of any home. It looks just as good in a character home with a traditional interior as it does a modern home or city loft
- No Hearth Needed: The freestanding DFS730 fits into tight spaces, close to walls, and on any floor surface, including carpet. Unlike most freestanding wood log fires, the DFS730 doesn't create ash or hot debris so you don't need a hearth
- Walk into Warmth: Escea Smart Heat connects your fire to your home network and gives you control of your fireplace from your smartphone allowing you to control the temperature and flame