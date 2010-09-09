Ergonomic Lecture Theatre Seating from Effuzi International

Lecture theatre seating with cold moulded urethane foam over ply inner



The outer back and underside of the seats have been enclosed by way of injection moulded ABS pans, this is able to protect the tilting mechanism and provides a non wear area for all chair edges.

Upholstered in your choice of either Effuzi fabrics or a fabric of your choice, these lecture theatre seats are able to mix together with your décor.

The Academy is perfect for all types of lecture or conference venues that calls for a tough hard-wearing seating system, providing excellent levels of comfort at an economical cost.

Ergonomic, comfortable and decorative Derby seating



The individual moulded polyurethane cushion and back integrate a higher lateral and lumbar support in your back, which provides maximum ergonomic support

You are able to tailor the Derby with additional components that include floor or riser mounts as well as a selection of fabrics

Optional armrest caps are also available

Effuzi’s expertise in lecture theatre furniture design enables them to build extensive seating to meet increasing expectations from schools, universities and lecture theatre halls.The Academy lecture theatre seating system has been created with cold moulded urethane foam over ply inner that provides a higher level of comfort for your venues.For a more decorative lecture theatre seating system, the Derby of Effuzi offers a higher level of comfort and luxury.

Scola spacious theatre seating

Designed for use with the Effuzi lecture theatre desks, the Scola provides more individual space and comfort than their other ranges.

The generous back and cushions widths ensure you have maximum ergonomic support for long term seating, making the Scola perfect for longer conference and theatre lectures.

Ensure comfort for all your lecture hall seating systems with the Effuzi International range of seating.