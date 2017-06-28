Logo
CSP Architectural
Building facade street view with fibre cement cladding
Building facade with through coloured fibre cement cladding
Commercial building facade with fibre cement cladding
Commercial building facade with through coloured fibre cement
Exterior building facade with through coloured fibre cement cladding
Outdoor deck with through coloured fibre cement cladding
Equitone: A through-coloured fibre cement

Last Updated on 28 Jun 2017

Equitone is a through-coloured fibre cement material designed by and for architects, builders and installers.

Overview
Description

Equitone is a through-coloured fibre cement material designed by and for architects, builders and installers. Fibre cement is a cement composite material that consists of cement, cellulose and mineral materials reinforced by a visible matrix.

Most Equitone facade materials are not treated with covering colour coatings which give the equitoned, or through-coloured materials, a raw and unfinished character. The panels are monolithic and show the fibres and textures of the authentic fibre cement material.

Equitone offers unparalleled design flexibility and the through-coloured panel’s aesthetic creates flawless intricate details that complement your projects.

Equitone being a fibre cement material is deemed non-combustible by the Building Code of Australia.

Easy to use and flexible, Equitone panels can achieve any design.

The Equitone panels come in five ranges:

Features:

  • Aesthetically pre-finished
  • High density fibre cement (1580 Kg/m3 &1650 Kg/m3 )
  • Requires minimal maintenance
  • Can be cut and trimmed on site
  • A non-combustible material
  • Water resistant
  • Is resistant to termites and fungus
  • Thermal benefits
  • Is 100% asbestos free
  • Concealed or exposed fixing method
  • 50 year life expectancy once installed

CSp Architectural: Equitone brochure

CSP Architectural: Equitone installation guide

CSp Architectural: Equitone colour sampler

