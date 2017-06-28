Equitone: A through-coloured fibre cement

Equitone is a through-coloured fibre cement material designed by and for architects, builders and installers. Fibre cement is a cement composite material that consists of cement, cellulose and mineral materials reinforced by a visible matrix.

Most Equitone facade materials are not treated with covering colour coatings which give the equitoned, or through-coloured materials, a raw and unfinished character. The panels are monolithic and show the fibres and textures of the authentic fibre cement material.

Equitone offers unparalleled design flexibility and the through-coloured panel’s aesthetic creates flawless intricate details that complement your projects.

Equitone being a fibre cement material is deemed non-combustible by the Building Code of Australia.

Easy to use and flexible, Equitone panels can achieve any design.

The Equitone panels come in five ranges:

Features: