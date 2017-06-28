Equitone: A through-coloured fibre cement
Last Updated on 28 Jun 2017
Equitone is a through-coloured fibre cement material designed by and for architects, builders and installers.
Overview
Equitone is a through-coloured fibre cement material designed by and for architects, builders and installers. Fibre cement is a cement composite material that consists of cement, cellulose and mineral materials reinforced by a visible matrix.
Most Equitone facade materials are not treated with covering colour coatings which give the equitoned, or through-coloured materials, a raw and unfinished character. The panels are monolithic and show the fibres and textures of the authentic fibre cement material.
Equitone offers unparalleled design flexibility and the through-coloured panel’s aesthetic creates flawless intricate details that complement your projects.
Equitone being a fibre cement material is deemed non-combustible by the Building Code of Australia.
Easy to use and flexible, Equitone panels can achieve any design.
The Equitone panels come in five ranges:
Features:
- Aesthetically pre-finished
- High density fibre cement (1580 Kg/m3 &1650 Kg/m3 )
- Requires minimal maintenance
- Can be cut and trimmed on site
- A non-combustible material
- Water resistant
- Is resistant to termites and fungus
- Thermal benefits
- Is 100% asbestos free
- Concealed or exposed fixing method
- 50 year life expectancy once installed