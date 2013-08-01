Environmentally Friendly Thermal Insulation by Tontine™ Insulation

Tontine™ Insulation is certified GREEN TAG GOLD PLUS

Improve the comfort of your home and office



Increase the efficiency of heating and cooling

Reduce cost of fuel bills

Provides superior levels of thermal insulation while reducing heating and cooling costs

Provides high performance acoustic insulation

Improves energy efficiency, reduces greenhouse gases and improves room-to-room privacy

Help the environment as these thermal insulation batts and blankets are 100% recyclable

Hypoallergenic and non-toxic

Certified by Eco-Specifier

Independently tested for thermal rating, ‘R’ value

Available in multiple sizes and densities

Thermal insulation for walls and ceilings made from thermally bonded 100% polyester fibre, with a minimum of 83% recycled fibre.Tontine™ Insulation is certified with the GREEN TAG GOLD PLUS accreditation from Ecospecifier Global. Green TagTM is a third party independent green product rating system designed to evaluate the ecological impact of a products through rigorous testing and life cycle assessments.Because of the high rating, architects, specifiers, builders and designers are able to earn Green Star credit points when using Tontine™ Insulation products, allowing projects to achieve a higher overall Green Star rating.Tontine™ Insulation is suitable for residential, commercial and industrial use. It is manufactured without chemicals or adhesive resins and is easy to install without the need for special protective gear.

Tontine™ Thermal Insulation contains no formaldehyde, chemicals or harmful VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds)

All products contain a minimum of 83% post-consumer recycled content and are certified by Eco-specifier. They also help reduce energy consumption and are manufactured with a low-energy production process.



Tontine™ Thermal Insulation is safe and easy to install. Products are easily torn or cut with industrial scissors or shears. Offcuts can be used to fill corners, crevices and gaps, eliminating waste. Because Tontine™ Thermal Insulation contains no VOCs or chemicals, no special clothing, gloves or masks are required for installation.



Tontine™ Thermal Insulation is proudly 100% Australian owned and made.



Keep homes, offices or commercial buildings warmer in winter and cooler in summer with Tontine™ Thermal Insulation batts and blankets.