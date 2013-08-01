Environmentally Friendly Thermal Insulation by Tontine™ Insulation
Last Updated on 01 Aug 2013
Durable and Simple to Use, these high quality thermal insulation are easily installed
Overview
Tontine™ Insulation is certified GREEN TAG GOLD PLUS
Tontine™ Insulation is certified with the GREEN TAG GOLD PLUS accreditation from Ecospecifier Global. Green TagTM is a third party independent green product rating system designed to evaluate the ecological impact of a products through rigorous testing and life cycle assessments.
Because of the high rating, architects, specifiers, builders and designers are able to earn Green Star credit points when using Tontine™ Insulation products, allowing projects to achieve a higher overall Green Star rating.
Tontine™ Insulation is suitable for residential, commercial and industrial use. It is manufactured without chemicals or adhesive resins and is easy to install without the need for special protective gear.
Improve the comfort of your home and office
- Increase the efficiency of heating and cooling
- Reduce cost of fuel bills
- Provides superior levels of thermal insulation while reducing heating and cooling costs
- Provides high performance acoustic insulation
- Improves energy efficiency, reduces greenhouse gases and improves room-to-room privacy
- Help the environment as these thermal insulation batts and blankets are 100% recyclable
- Hypoallergenic and non-toxic
- Certified by Eco-Specifier
- Independently tested for thermal rating, ‘R’ value
- Available in multiple sizes and densities
Tontine™ Thermal Insulation contains no formaldehyde, chemicals or harmful VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds)
All products contain a minimum of 83% post-consumer recycled content and are certified by Eco-specifier. They also help reduce energy consumption and are manufactured with a low-energy production process.
Tontine™ Thermal Insulation is safe and easy to install. Products are easily torn or cut with industrial scissors or shears. Offcuts can be used to fill corners, crevices and gaps, eliminating waste. Because Tontine™ Thermal Insulation contains no VOCs or chemicals, no special clothing, gloves or masks are required for installation.
Tontine™ Thermal Insulation is proudly 100% Australian owned and made.
Keep homes, offices or commercial buildings warmer in winter and cooler in summer with Tontine™ Thermal Insulation batts and blankets.