Environmentally Friendly Graffiti Removal Systems from Ace Waterproofing Pty Ltd

Tech-Dry Biodegradable Graffiti Remover (BGR)

Unique blend of a range of non-toxic materials: Biodegradable Low Odour Water Soluble

Helps remove graffiti effortlessly from most surfaces including timber

Leaves surfaces undamaged

Ace Waterproofing Pty Ltd provide the Tech-Dry anti graffiti systems which are made from non-toxic substances.Research shows that removing graffiti withing 48 hours significantly reduced the chance of it re-occurring. Tech-Dry's graffiti removers ensure that any unsightly graffiti is removed quickly.

Tech-Dry No More Graffiti (NMG)

Environmentally friendly remover

Water based wax coating

Forms a thin, non-visible film on surfaces, protecting it from graffiti and other staining substances

The Ace Waterproofing range of graffiti removers are the ideal solution for a simple, effective and environmentally friendly solution to graffiti removal.