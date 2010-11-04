Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tech-Dry SA
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Anti Graffiti Systems and Graffiti Removal from Ace Waterproofing
Anti Graffiti Systems and Graffiti Removal from Ace Waterproofing

Environmentally Friendly Graffiti Removal Systems from Ace Waterproofing Pty Ltd

Last Updated on 04 Nov 2010

Tech-Dry's Biodegradable Graffiti Remover (BGR) and No More Graffiti (NMG) removers are environmentally friendly and non toxic

Overview
Description
Ace Waterproofing Pty Ltd provide the Tech-Dry anti graffiti systems which are made from non-toxic substances.

Research shows that removing graffiti withing 48 hours significantly reduced the chance of it re-occurring. Tech-Dry's graffiti removers ensure that any unsightly graffiti is removed quickly.

Tech-Dry Biodegradable Graffiti Remover (BGR)
  • Unique blend of a range of non-toxic materials:
    • Biodegradable
    • Low Odour
    • Water Soluble
  • Helps remove graffiti effortlessly from most surfaces including timber
  • Leaves surfaces undamaged

Tech-Dry No More Graffiti (NMG)

  • Environmentally friendly remover
  • Water based wax coating
  • Forms a thin, non-visible film on surfaces, protecting it from graffiti and other staining substances

The Ace Waterproofing range of graffiti removers are the ideal solution for a simple, effective and environmentally friendly solution to graffiti removal.

Contact
Display AddressPayneham, SA

244-246 Payneham Road

(08) 81321166
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap