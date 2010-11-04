Environmentally Friendly Graffiti Removal Systems from Ace Waterproofing Pty Ltd
Tech-Dry's Biodegradable Graffiti Remover (BGR) and No More Graffiti (NMG) removers are environmentally friendly and non toxic
Ace Waterproofing Pty Ltd provide the Tech-Dry anti graffiti systems which are made from non-toxic substances.
Research shows that removing graffiti withing 48 hours significantly reduced the chance of it re-occurring. Tech-Dry's graffiti removers ensure that any unsightly graffiti is removed quickly.
Tech-Dry Biodegradable Graffiti Remover (BGR)
- Unique blend of a range of non-toxic materials:
- Biodegradable
- Low Odour
- Water Soluble
- Helps remove graffiti effortlessly from most surfaces including timber
- Leaves surfaces undamaged
Tech-Dry No More Graffiti (NMG)
- Environmentally friendly remover
- Water based wax coating
- Forms a thin, non-visible film on surfaces, protecting it from graffiti and other staining substances
The Ace Waterproofing range of graffiti removers are the ideal solution for a simple, effective and environmentally friendly solution to graffiti removal.