Environmentally Friendly Biodegradable Void Forming System for Concrete from BildaVOID

BildaVOID’s Void Forming Systems create space between concrete structures and sub soils, thereby isolating the concrete from reactive soil, ground movement, mine subsidence and noise or vibration.



Strength and durability with partition cells located within the interior Cellular

The interior of the BildaVOID Cellular is composed of partition cells for increased strength

Effectively create space between sub soils and concrete avoiding the risk of movement

Constructed from eco friendly recycled corrugated cardboard

BildaVOID Concrete Voidforming Systems hold a patented controlled decomposition system

Can be used to displace concrete volume where reduction in weight or cost is required

Heavy load bearing capabilities for long lasting performance

Corrugated cardboard outer delivers excellent point load bearing strength

Load bearing capacity of approximately 7740kg (77.4kN) to 10250kg (102.5kN) per m2

1100mm x 1100mm panel size fits neatly onto pallets with no over hang

Panels can be supplied as either assembled or unassembled for ease of transport

Panels are lightweight and can be easily cut with a hand saw to facilitate installation for form work

BildaVOID’s eco friendly Voidforming Systems are durable and lightweight. These intelligent systems provide the ideal solution to creating space between soil and concrete structures.