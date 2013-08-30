Environmentally Friendly Biodegradable Void Forming System for Concrete from BildaVOID
Made from reused ridged cardboards the BildaVOID cellular is an eco friendly way to isolate concrete and protect it from soil and movement.
Overview
BildaVOID’s Void Forming Systems create space between concrete structures and sub soils, thereby isolating the concrete from reactive soil, ground movement, mine subsidence and noise or vibration.
Strength and durability with partition cells located within the interior Cellular
- The interior of the BildaVOID Cellular is composed of partition cells for increased strength
- Effectively create space between sub soils and concrete avoiding the risk of movement
- Constructed from eco friendly recycled corrugated cardboard
- BildaVOID Concrete Voidforming Systems hold a patented controlled decomposition system
- Can be used to displace concrete volume where reduction in weight or cost is required
Heavy load bearing capabilities for long lasting performance
- Corrugated cardboard outer delivers excellent point load bearing strength
- Load bearing capacity of approximately 7740kg (77.4kN) to 10250kg (102.5kN) per m2
- 1100mm x 1100mm panel size fits neatly onto pallets with no over hang
- Panels can be supplied as either assembled or unassembled for ease of transport
- Panels are lightweight and can be easily cut with a hand saw to facilitate installation for form work
BildaVOID’s eco friendly Voidforming Systems are durable and lightweight. These intelligent systems provide the ideal solution to creating space between soil and concrete structures.