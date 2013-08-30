Logo
BildaVoid Concrete Voidforming Systems
Environmentally Friendly and Lightweight Concrete Voidforming Systems
Heavy load bearing Voidforming Systems can withstand up to 5,370kg per m2
Effectively protect concrete from soil and movement
Economical Voidforming Systems for residential applications
Environmentally Friendly Biodegradable Void Forming System for Concrete from BildaVOID

Last Updated on 30 Aug 2013

Made from reused ridged cardboards the BildaVOID cellular is an eco friendly way to isolate concrete and protect it from soil and movement.

Overview
Description

BildaVOID’s Void Forming Systems create space between concrete structures and sub soils, thereby isolating the concrete from reactive soil, ground movement, mine subsidence and noise or vibration.

Strength and durability with partition cells located within the interior Cellular

  • The interior of the BildaVOID Cellular is composed of partition cells for increased strength
  • Effectively create space between sub soils and concrete avoiding the risk of movement
  • Constructed from eco friendly recycled corrugated cardboard
  • BildaVOID Concrete Voidforming Systems hold a patented controlled decomposition system
  • Can be used to displace concrete volume where reduction in weight or cost is required

Heavy load bearing capabilities for long lasting performance

  • Corrugated cardboard outer delivers excellent point load bearing strength
  • Load bearing capacity of approximately 7740kg (77.4kN) to 10250kg (102.5kN) per m2
  • 1100mm x 1100mm panel size fits neatly onto pallets with no over hang
  • Panels can be supplied as either assembled or unassembled for ease of transport
  • Panels are lightweight and can be easily cut with a hand saw to facilitate installation for form work

BildaVOID’s eco friendly Voidforming Systems are durable and lightweight. These intelligent systems provide the ideal solution to creating space between soil and concrete structures.

Contact
Display AddressBerowra, NSW

PO Box 199

1300 369 253
