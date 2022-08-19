Enscape’s popular real-time rendering software used by architects and designers worldwide is now available for the Mac platform. Following a successful open beta, Enscape for Mac is now shipping for SketchUp 2021 and 2022.

As a direct plugin to the modelling software, architects and designers can enjoy an integrated real-time visualisation and design workflow. This lets them turn models into 3D experiences quickly, iterate more effectively, and easily communicate their vision with teams, partners, and clients, leaving more time to focus on designing great spaces.

Available Features and Functionality

Real-time visualisation: Visualise models in real time in the Enscape rendering window.

Real-time walkthrough: Navigate rendered projects with the walk, fly, and perspective modes.

Export options: Export and share design ideas with still renders, 360-degree panoramas, and web standalone options.

Visual settings: Use a range of atmosphere, image, capture, and rendering settings to create the perfect look.

Material Editor: Use height maps and adjust textures to increase the level of realism.

Synchronised views: Have the Enscape rendering window show the same view as the project.

Enscape Asset Library: Choose from more than 3,000 high-quality, low-poly 3D models to add to a project.

Manage views: Create saved views to easily refer back to a project and seamlessly present it from the best angles.

Batch rendering: Render views in batches to save time in rendering them individually.

Panorama tour: Create a navigation mode within the Panorama Gallery to easily share designs.

Create a navigation mode within the Panorama Gallery to easily share designs. Language support: Enscape for Mac is available in English, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, French, Polish, and Dutch.



