Enscape real-time visualisation

Enscape is a real-time visualisation and virtual reality tool for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals. It integrates design and visualisation workflows across all project phases, making it the easiest and fastest way to turn models into immersive 3D experiences.

The real-time rendering plugin is compatible with Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, Archicad, and Vectorworks. It is used by renowned architecture firms from over 150 countries. Enscape empowers you to create lifelike design experiences, so you can experiment, share ideas, and envision better designs.

Features in one software:

Virtual reality: Explore your design in the compelling realism of virtual reality. Connect a VR headset like the Oculus Rift S or HTC Vive in a snap and get ready to walk or fly through your project.

Export functions: Enscape offers a variety of options to share and collaborate: From still images, to 360° panorama, and video exports. You can even share your work as a fully rendered .exe file or as a web standalone.

Asset Library: The ever-expanding Enscape Asset Library will help you fill your design scene with life and make it even more realistic. Choose from over 3,200 assets from all kinds of categories, like vegetation, furniture, people, accessories, and more.

Material Library: Access more than 200 predefined materials in the Enscape Material Library to communicate your design aesthetic.



The latest release of Enscape 3.4 makes it even easier for architects and designers to visualise their models and create memorable design experiences. Enscape offers a free 14-day trial.