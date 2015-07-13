Logo
Enhancing Interior Spaces Premium Architexture Carpet Tiles
Last Updated on 13 Jul 2015

Create stunning interiors and enhance open commercial spaces with the Architexture Carpet Tiles range.

Overview
Description

Constructed of 100 percent Nylon BCF, the Architexture range offers premium soil-repellent, stain protectors and is backed by market-leading EcoSoft®.

The Architexture Carpet Tiles Range features:

  • The highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating, offering also 100 percent Green Star Points on the Mat-2 calculator
  • Equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottles per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)
  • 150 percent more thermally-efficient and provides twice the level or sound absorption than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tiles

Available in two pattern choices and an array of different colours, APEX and Pace, Carpets Inter’s Architexture range is perfect for a range of applications.

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Architexture Tile Collection by Carpets Inter

5.95 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

4.02 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKensington, VIC

Unit 9 McClure Road

03 9376 9680
