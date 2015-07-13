Enhancing Interior Spaces Premium Architexture Carpet Tiles

Create stunning interiors and enhance open commercial spaces with the Architexture Carpet Tiles range.

Constructed of 100 percent Nylon BCF, the Architexture range offers premium soil-repellent, stain protectors and is backed by market-leading EcoSoft®.

The Architexture Carpet Tiles Range features:

The highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating, offering also 100 percent Green Star Points on the Mat-2 calculator

Equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottles per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)

150 percent more thermally-efficient and provides twice the level or sound absorption than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tiles

Available in two pattern choices and an array of different colours, APEX and Pace, Carpets Inter’s Architexture range is perfect for a range of applications.

Distributed by Architectural Flooring Experts, Above Left.