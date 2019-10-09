Energy-efficient curved double glazing

Double glazing provides an ideal solution on projects where high performance glazing is required to meet the increasing standards required by the Australian Building Code Section J.

Bent and Curved Glass manufactures high quality curved double-glazed units to a range of specifications.

Curved glass can create a dramatic point of difference for projects where a streamlined, seamless design aesthetic is desired.

Benefits and features:

Increased thermal and acoustic performance

Manufactured exclusively in Australia

Suitable for commercial and residential projects

BCG supplies curved glass in a broad range of glass types and to suit all frame and glazing systems in both single and double glazed formats.



The experienced staff at BCG provide detailed technical support and advice to architects, builders and fabricators.