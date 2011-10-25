Energy Saving LED Floodlights from Oz3 LED

Oz3 LED's LED floodlights are the perfect solution for both indoor and outdoor environments where maintenance is difficult and can easily be overlooked.



LED Floodlights with 90% incresed energy efficiency

This LED floodlighting vastly improves energy consumption as well as including the following benefits:

Lasts up to 50,000 hours

Easily installed

Range of 10, 20, 30 and 50 watts

Low maintenance

2 year warranty

Durable, Waterproof and Dustproof Floodlights

Designed to run for long periods of time, these LED floodlights are suitable for any indoor and outdoor situation such as:

Security lighting

Garden and landscape lighting

Advertising and feature lighting

General lighting

With summer and the BBQ season fast approaching, these floodlights are great for setting the mood and lighting up any occasion. Available in several colours: red, green, blue, purple and white.