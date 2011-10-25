Energy Saving LED Floodlights from Oz3 LED
Last Updated on 25 Oct 2011
Indoor and outdoor range of led floodlights with long lasting hours and is enclosed in a waterproof and dustproof casing
Overview
Oz3 LED's LED floodlights are the perfect solution for both indoor and outdoor environments where maintenance is difficult and can easily be overlooked.
LED Floodlights with 90% incresed energy efficiency
This LED floodlighting vastly improves energy consumption as well as including the following benefits:
- Lasts up to 50,000 hours
- Easily installed
- Range of 10, 20, 30 and 50 watts
- Low maintenance
- 2 year warranty
Durable, Waterproof and Dustproof Floodlights
Designed to run for long periods of time, these LED floodlights are suitable for any indoor and outdoor situation such as:
- Security lighting
- Garden and landscape lighting
- Advertising and feature lighting
- General lighting
With summer and the BBQ season fast approaching, these floodlights are great for setting the mood and lighting up any occasion. Available in several colours: red, green, blue, purple and white.