Energy Efficient and Hygienic Sensor Hand Dryers From Jet Dryer

Jet dryer hand dryers are an energy efficient electric hand dryer.
Jet Dryer provides energy efficient, innovative and technologically advanced hand dryers for the hospitality and commercial sectors. Jet Dryer's latest range of ultra-high speed dryers boast the fastest air speed on the market at 540kph which efficiently dries hands within 8-12 seconds. Jet Dryer also supplies a range of more compact Electric Hand Dryers. The Mini Electric hand dryers and Eco electric hand dryers. Jet Dryer distributes their products Australia wide with free shipping.
Eco-friendly and ultra modern designs
The new Executive Jet Dryer range combines leading edge technology with incomparable style.
The Business Jet Dryer is a hardworking electric hand dryers with extremely fast airspeed with low power consumption.
The Mini Jet Dryer Compact Hand Dryer is a fast, efficient and hygienic solution to hand drying when space is limited.
The Eco Hand Dyers are an ideal entry level solution with an airspeed of 400 kph.
- Features high speed drying at 540+ kph with low operating noise
- Hygienic and economical operation
- Water collection feature reduces the presence of messy wet floors
- Vandal resistant and tamper proof design requiring minimal maintenance
- Shuts off automatically when hands are removed
- Touch free operation reduces the spread of germs
- Eliminate the need for wasteful paper towels
- The mini Jet Dryer Efficiently dries hands in 10-20 seconds
- Touch free operation and air filtration system with antibacterial coating minimises the presence of bacteria
- Stylish designs available in white or silver
- Vandal resistant design constructed from die cast aluminium
- Unit shuts off automatically when users hands are removed
- Available in silver, white and chrome
