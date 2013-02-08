Logo
Eco-Jet Dryers for effective hand drying
Jet Dryers offering exceptional drying speed
Hygienic and environmentally friendly Hand Dryers from Jet Dryer
High speed hand dryers designed for bathroom applications
Energy Efficient and Hygienic Sensor Hand Dryers From Jet Dryer
Executive HEPA Filter for added hygiene
Mini Automatic Hand dryer
Eco Electric Hand Dryer
The executive hand dryers boast the fastest speed on the market at 540kmh
Effectively dry hands within 8-10 seconds
Energy Efficient and Hygienic Sensor Hand Dryers From Jet Dryer

Last Updated on 08 Feb 2013

Jet dryer hand dryers are an energy efficient electric hand dryer.

Overview
Description
Jet Dryer provides energy efficient, innovative and technologically advanced hand dryers for the hospitality and commercial sectors. Jet Dryer's latest range of ultra-high speed dryers boast the fastest air speed on the market at 540kph which efficiently dries hands within 8-12 seconds. Jet Dryer also supplies a range of more compact Electric Hand Dryers. The Mini Electric hand dryers and Eco electric hand dryers. Jet Dryer distributes their products Australia wide with free shipping.

Eco-friendly and ultra modern designs
The new Executive Jet Dryer range combines leading edge technology with incomparable style.
  • Features high speed drying at 540+ kph with low operating noise
  • Hygienic and economical operation
  • Water collection feature reduces the presence of messy wet floors
  • Vandal resistant and tamper proof design requiring minimal maintenance
Savings of up to 90% compared to paper towels
The Business Jet Dryer is a hardworking electric hand dryers with extremely fast airspeed with low power consumption.
  • Shuts off automatically when hands are removed
  • Touch free operation reduces the spread of germs
  • Eliminate the need for wasteful paper towels
Compact solutions for bars, restaurants and offices
The Mini Jet Dryer Compact Hand Dryer is a fast, efficient and hygienic solution to hand drying when space is limited.
  • The mini Jet Dryer Efficiently dries hands in 10-20 seconds
  • Touch free operation and air filtration system with antibacterial coating minimises the presence of bacteria
  • Stylish designs available in white or silver
Energy efficient designs for less demanding applications
The Eco Hand Dyers are an ideal entry level solution with an airspeed of 400 kph.
  • Vandal resistant design constructed from die cast aluminium
  • Unit shuts off automatically when users hands are removed
  • Available in silver, white and chrome
The range of Electric Hand Dryers from Jet Dryer are all backed by a comprehensive warranties 3 year warranty. These intelligent and energy efficient Hand Dryers provide the ideal solution to your hand drying requirements.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Jet Dryer Hand Dryers

1.31 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Jet Dryer Product Range

441.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Jet Dryer Executive Hand Dryers

230.88 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Jet Dryer Business Hand Dryers

282.48 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Eco-Friendly Jet Dryers

246.07 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Mini Jet Dryer Specifications

246.63 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh, QLD

Unit 3, 31 Township Drive

1300 071 041
Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

