Energy Efficient Hydronic Heating Systems
Last Updated on 17 Jan 2014
Automatic Heating provides a range of Hydronic Heating Systems which are designed to maximise efficiency and reduce energy consumption
Overview
Hydronic Heating Systems from Automatic Heating provides cost effective, healthy and energy efficient heating solutions to rising energy costs.
Automatic Heating provides clients with a complete package of high class products that work in harmony with each other and can be integrated into an existing system or as a new standalone system.
Meridian Hydronic Heating Boilers – 24kW to 150kW
Meridian Compact Condensing Boilers provide very high efficiency in compact formats for easy and flexible installation. The Hydronic Heating Systems operate at very high and constant efficiencies to reach up to 108.6% and saves up to 35% per quarter.
Energy efficient Hydronic Heating Boilers
- Automatic timed heating circuit to reduce ON/OFF burner switching
- Self-diagnostic electronic system
- Anti-blocking pump system
- Boiler body is constructed from stainless steel for durability and reliability
- Available in wall hung or floor standing models to suit specific needs
- Floor standing boilers can be bolted together for cascading
Elite Steel Panel Radiators
Elite Steel Panel Convector Radiators provide natural diffusion of heat by radiation and convection to ensure uniform heating for maximum comfort. Laboratory tested and in compliance with the European standard for hot water radiators, EN 442.
Single, double and triple panel radiators to suit all heating needs
- Height Range: 300, 400, 500, 600, 900mm
- Length Range: 400 – 1500mm (100mm increments), 1600-3000mm (200mm increments)
- Available in Low Surface Temperature version
Climateline Trench Heaters
Climateline Trench Heaters are embedded in the floors especially in places prohibiting installation of radiators such as in front of french windows, winter garden entries, hall entrances and exits in commercial buildings and residential properties.
Embedded heating and cooling system
- Natural convection convectors
- Silent operation
- Lower power consumption compared to traditional heating and cooling systems
- Reduces heat output
- Easy to clean and maintain
- Available in various designs to suit specific settings
Climateline Underfloor Heating and Cooling
Climateline Underfloor Heating and Cooling Systems are becoming the preferred method of conditioning as it creates clean and peaceful environments with consistent all-round comfort starting at your feet.
Consistent all-round comfort with Underfloor Heating and Cooling System
- Lower energy consumption compared to traditional heating and cooling systems
- Concealed system eliminates hazardous sharp edges or hot surfaces for a safer environment
- Reduce dust and humidity to ease allergy and irritation
- Reliable pexal pipe is guaranteed for 30 years and there are no connections under the floors
The Hydronic Heating System from Automatic Heating is designed to deliver maximum performance in both heating and cooling.
