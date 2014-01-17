Energy Efficient Hydronic Heating Systems

Hydronic Heating Systems from Automatic Heating provides cost effective, healthy and energy efficient heating solutions to rising energy costs.

Automatic Heating provides clients with a complete package of high class products that work in harmony with each other and can be integrated into an existing system or as a new standalone system.

Meridian Hydronic Heating Boilers – 24kW to 150kW

Meridian Compact Condensing Boilers provide very high efficiency in compact formats for easy and flexible installation. The Hydronic Heating Systems operate at very high and constant efficiencies to reach up to 108.6% and saves up to 35% per quarter.

Energy efficient Hydronic Heating Boilers

Automatic timed heating circuit to reduce ON/OFF burner switching

Self-diagnostic electronic system

Anti-blocking pump system

Boiler body is constructed from stainless steel for durability and reliability

Available in wall hung or floor standing models to suit specific needs

Floor standing boilers can be bolted together for cascading

Elite Steel Panel Radiators

Elite Steel Panel Convector Radiators provide natural diffusion of heat by radiation and convection to ensure uniform heating for maximum comfort. Laboratory tested and in compliance with the European standard for hot water radiators, EN 442.

Single, double and triple panel radiators to suit all heating needs

Height Range: 300, 400, 500, 600, 900mm

Length Range: 400 – 1500mm (100mm increments), 1600-3000mm (200mm increments)

Available in Low Surface Temperature version

Climateline Trench Heaters

Climateline Trench Heaters are embedded in the floors especially in places prohibiting installation of radiators such as in front of french windows, winter garden entries, hall entrances and exits in commercial buildings and residential properties.

Embedded heating and cooling system

Natural convection convectors

Silent operation

Lower power consumption compared to traditional heating and cooling systems

Reduces heat output

Easy to clean and maintain

Available in various designs to suit specific settings

Climateline Underfloor Heating and Cooling

Climateline Underfloor Heating and Cooling Systems are becoming the preferred method of conditioning as it creates clean and peaceful environments with consistent all-round comfort starting at your feet.

Consistent all-round comfort with Underfloor Heating and Cooling System

Lower energy consumption compared to traditional heating and cooling systems

Concealed system eliminates hazardous sharp edges or hot surfaces for a safer environment

Reduce dust and humidity to ease allergy and irritation

Reliable pexal pipe is guaranteed for 30 years and there are no connections under the floors

The Hydronic Heating System from Automatic Heating is designed to deliver maximum performance in both heating and cooling.

For more information please click here or fill in the contact form on the right.