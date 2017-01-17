EnduroMax™ modular noise wall panel

EnduroMax is an ultra-resilient, high-performance modular noise wall panel that is designed specifically for the extreme conditions associated with road, rail, civil infrastructure environments.

EnduroMax panels have a superior acoustic performance and strong fire resistance making them the ideal choice for use n rail lines and highways. Each panel can reach 4.2 metres in width and have a density of around 30kg per square metre.

Some of the features of EnduroMax include the following:

Roadway compliant

Ultra high impact resistance

Vandal resistant

Superior acoustic performance

Panel spans up to 4.2 metres

A key advantage of the EnduroMax is its high level of impact-resistance and durability, enabling it to successfully withstand the minor collisions and vandalism that so often affect transit installations. This product has passed rigorous tests for both impact resistance and strength.

The EnduroPanel approaches concrete in terms of durability, yet is far cheaper and easier to install because of its low weight and modular structure. The fibre cement outerskin provides a smooth finish that is similar to cement, and can provide road and rail infrastructure with an elegant conventional aesthetic.