Porcelain tiles: Endless Vein™ collection

Matching world-class technology with inventive design, Kaolin Tiles' latest product – Endless Vein™ porcelain tiles – adds a whole new dimension of appeal. Imagine walking into the lobby of a city hotel or commercial tower where the entire floor looks like one single piece of marble. This is commonplace in commercial developments in Asia, with Guanxing Ceramics contributing to the creation of spectacular spaces in the biggest hotel chains, including Sheraton, Marriott and Hyatt.

In tile manufacturing, book-matching pieces for seamless continuity is nothing new, but the continuity has a limit. Endless Vein™ achieves infinity. The revolutionary product is a grid of six or eight unique large format pieces that can be laid with Kaolin “Seamless Joint Tiling Technology” to present as one piece – let’s call this the XL piece. Impressive in its own right, when this XL piece connects with the next XL piece, it will continue the natural stone patterning both horizontally and vertically.

Endless Vein™ is the latest product born from Kaolin’s desire to stay ahead of the curve. Expect to see commercial spaces – corporate buildings, hospitality venues, showrooms – splashing out on these elaborate new designs, and private homes pushing the envelope in residential applications.