Elegantly Designed Stainless Steel Sinks from Hafele Australia

When it comes to outstanding functionality and elegant design, nobody does it quite like Hafele. The Squareline sink is superbly crafted from high-quality 304,18/8 stainless steel.

Complement kitchen, laundry or outdoor living space

Laser-welded edges for smooth, clean lines, complementing existing or new projects

Avoid water from overflowing with this innovative sink range

Each sink comes with basket strainers that link directly to the overflow assembly

Choose from a wide range of accessories including a striking glass cutting board, polished chrome taps and colander

Flexible installation options

Hafele's Squareline sink range can easily be installed in three ways - undermount, integrated or lay on.

Undermount: Increases bench space and is ideal for granite, stone or composite materials

The Squareline stainless steel sink and tap range from Hafele is functional and stylish, making it perfect for any kitchen, laundry or outdoor application.