Elegantly Designed Stainless Steel Sinks from Hafele Australia
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
The Squareline sink and tap range from Hafele is crafted from high-quality 304,18/8 stainless steel with 12mm thickness
Overview
When it comes to outstanding functionality and elegant design, nobody does it quite like Hafele. The Squareline sink is superbly crafted from high-quality 304,18/8 stainless steel.
Complement kitchen, laundry or outdoor living space
- Laser-welded edges for smooth, clean lines, complementing existing or new projects
- Avoid water from overflowing with this innovative sink range
- Each sink comes with basket strainers that link directly to the overflow assembly
- Choose from a wide range of accessories including a striking glass cutting board, polished chrome taps and colander
Flexible installation options
Hafele's Squareline sink range can easily be installed in three ways - undermount, integrated or lay on.
- Undermount: Increases bench space and is ideal for granite, stone or composite materials
- Integrated: Sits flush with the bench top for the ultimate in clean lines
- Lay on: Sits on top of the bench space and is ideal for laminate materials.
The Squareline stainless steel sink and tap range from Hafele is functional and stylish, making it perfect for any kitchen, laundry or outdoor application.
Downloads
Contact
5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive02 4921 0900
40 Lindsay Street03 6331 7106
8 Monterey Rd03 9212 2000
71 Leichhardt Street03 9212 2000
Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road03 9212 2000
39 Topham Road02 4632 4000
30 Arc Place07 3307 8900
21 Chesser Street03 9212 2000
Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane03 9212 2000
29-33 Juna Drive03 9212 2000