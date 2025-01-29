Logo
Supplier Image
Hafele Australia
Elegant, stainless steel sink for kitchens, laundry or outdoor installations
Smooth, clean lines thanks to the laser-welded edges
Hafele's range of Stainless steel sinks
Flexible installation options to suit your needs and storage space
Elegantly Designed Stainless Steel Sinks from Hafele Australia

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The Squareline sink and tap range from Hafele is crafted from high-quality 304,18/8 stainless steel with 12mm thickness

Overview
Description

When it comes to outstanding functionality and elegant design, nobody does it quite like Hafele. The Squareline sink is superbly crafted from high-quality 304,18/8 stainless steel.

Complement kitchen, laundry or outdoor living space

  • Laser-welded edges for smooth, clean lines, complementing existing or new projects
  • Avoid water from overflowing with this innovative sink range
  • Each sink comes with basket strainers that link directly to the overflow assembly
  • Choose from a wide range of accessories including a striking glass cutting board, polished chrome taps and colander

Flexible installation options
Hafele's Squareline sink range can easily be installed in three ways - undermount, integrated or lay on.

  • Undermount: Increases bench space and is ideal for granite, stone or composite materials
  • Integrated: Sits flush with the bench top for the ultimate in clean lines
  • Lay on: Sits on top of the bench space and is ideal for laminate materials.

The Squareline stainless steel sink and tap range from Hafele is functional and stylish, making it perfect for any kitchen, laundry or outdoor application.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Hafele Sinks & Mixers

646.97 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

5/15-17 Honeysuckle Drive

02 4921 0900
Display AddressLaunceston, TAS

40 Lindsay Street

03 6331 7106
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

8 Monterey Rd

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressKingston, ACT

71 Leichhardt Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Design Centre 17-19 Pyrmont Bridge Road

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

39 Topham Road

02 4632 4000
Postal AddressLarapinta, QLD

30 Arc Place

07 3307 8900
Postal AddressAdelaide, SA

21 Chesser Street

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Design Centre Lvl 1, 75-77 Flinders lane

03 9212 2000
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

29-33 Juna Drive

03 9212 2000
