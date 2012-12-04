Electrical Safety Lockout Padlocks by Lockwood

Lockwood Safety Lockout Padlocks provides an efficient Safety Lockout program to ensure protection of assets and employees. Safety Lockout is vital to lock out energy sources for the safety of workers when repairing machinery.

Corrosion resistant safety lockout padlocks

The 215P Plastic Body Safety Lockout Padlocks offer quality corrosion resistance as well as the following features:



All units are non sparking and non magnetic

Provides portable installation within visibility of serviceable machine to lock out energy

‘Danger’ label included

OH&S standards are met for one employee, one padlock and one key

Keying and Cylinder housing

6 pin 570 barrel with 334B cylinder housing

Key supplied is restricted to E3 profile with duplication not possible with key head stamped 'Safety Do Not Copy'

Bulk locksmith versions are available to allow for keying to existing systems

Available in brass and stainless steel and colours for excellent visibility

Lowers the opportunity of a worker turning the power back on while being repaired

The padlock can be fully non conductive when offered in polymer shackles

The Safety Lockout Padlocks are available in a wide range of colours to increase visibility and allow workers to readily see if a device is isolated. Benefits also include:All components are non-magnetic The Lockwood 215P Plastic Body Padlock has been specifically designed for the electrical and mining safety lockout industries.