Electrical Safety Lockout Padlocks by Lockwood
Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012
Safety lockout padlocks for eletrical and mining machinery shut down when repairs are being carried out
Overview
Description
Lockwood Safety Lockout Padlocks provides an efficient Safety Lockout program to ensure protection of assets and employees. Safety Lockout is vital to lock out energy sources for the safety of workers when repairing machinery.
Corrosion resistant safety lockout padlocks
The 215P Plastic Body Safety Lockout Padlocks offer quality corrosion resistance as well as the following features:
- All units are non sparking and non magnetic
- Provides portable installation within visibility of serviceable machine to lock out energy
- ‘Danger’ label included
- OH&S standards are met for one employee, one padlock and one key
- 6 pin 570 barrel with 334B cylinder housing
- Key supplied is restricted to E3 profile with duplication not possible with key head stamped 'Safety Do Not Copy'
- Bulk locksmith versions are available to allow for keying to existing systems
The Safety Lockout Padlocks are available in a wide range of colours to increase visibility and allow workers to readily see if a device is isolated. Benefits also include:
- Lowers the opportunity of a worker turning the power back on while being repaired
- The padlock can be fully non conductive when offered in polymer shackles