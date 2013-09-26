HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor

The Heatstrip® range is an Australian made range of premium, high intensity electric radiant and infrared heaters ideal for tough indoor and outdoor heating applications.

Heatstrip Classic

The Heatstrip Classic is an Australian designed & engineered range of premium quality, stylish & slimline electric radiant heaters ideal for protected outdoor and indoor heating applications. This includes your alfresco and outdoor dining area, patio, pergola, verandah, garage and shed, as well as cafés, restaurants, factories, showrooms, warehouses etc.

Stylish, slimline, unobtrusive design

Effi cient, cost effective electric heating

Signifi cant running cost savings compared to bottled gas heaters

Radiant heat means gentle comfortable warmth

Corrosion protected for even the toughest environment

Easy DIY installation for 3 models and multiple mounting options

2 year residential warranty (1 year commercial)

Heatstrip Max

Heatstrip Max is an Australian designed and engineered range of high intensity electric, infra-red radiant heaters ideal for tough outdoor and indoor heating applications. Heatstrip Max has been specifi cally designed where all others heaters have failed - a high temperature radiant heater with a unique low-glow, shatter proof heating element, perfect even for fully exposed locations. Applications include outdoor alfresco areas, balconies, pergolas, patios,verandahs, courtyards, garages, sheds, warehouses, showrooms, halls etc.

High temperature electric radiant heater ideal for higher ceilings or more exposed locations

Unique “low glow” incoloy element – no more blinding light

Signifi cant running cost savings compared to bottled gas heaters

Commercial grade quality and construction – 2 year warranty

Corrosion resistance provided by the anodized alloy casing

2 models – DIY (THX 2400) or hard wired (THX 3600).

Heatstrip Indoor

An Australian made range of medium intensity electric radiant heaters suitable for protected indoor applications.