HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
Last Updated on 26 Sep 2013
Overview
The Heatstrip® range is an Australian made range of premium, high intensity electric radiant and infrared heaters ideal for tough indoor and outdoor heating applications.
Heatstrip Classic
The Heatstrip Classic is an Australian designed & engineered range of premium quality, stylish & slimline electric radiant heaters ideal for protected outdoor and indoor heating applications. This includes your alfresco and outdoor dining area, patio, pergola, verandah, garage and shed, as well as cafés, restaurants, factories, showrooms, warehouses etc.
- Stylish, slimline, unobtrusive design
- Effi cient, cost effective electric heating
- Signifi cant running cost savings compared to bottled gas heaters
- Radiant heat means gentle comfortable warmth
- Corrosion protected for even the toughest environment
- Easy DIY installation for 3 models and multiple mounting options
- 2 year residential warranty (1 year commercial)
Heatstrip Max
Heatstrip Max is an Australian designed and engineered range of high intensity electric, infra-red radiant heaters ideal for tough outdoor and indoor heating applications. Heatstrip Max has been specifi cally designed where all others heaters have failed - a high temperature radiant heater with a unique low-glow, shatter proof heating element, perfect even for fully exposed locations. Applications include outdoor alfresco areas, balconies, pergolas, patios,verandahs, courtyards, garages, sheds, warehouses, showrooms, halls etc.
- High temperature electric radiant heater ideal for higher ceilings or more exposed locations
- Unique “low glow” incoloy element – no more blinding light
- Signifi cant running cost savings compared to bottled gas heaters
- Commercial grade quality and construction – 2 year warranty
- Corrosion resistance provided by the anodized alloy casing
- 2 models – DIY (THX 2400) or hard wired (THX 3600).
Heatstrip Indoor
An Australian made range of medium intensity electric radiant heaters suitable for protected indoor applications.
- Stylish, modern, sleek, slimline design
- Effective, efficient heating solution for all though-to-heat, open indoor applications
- High performance heatstrip
- Design flexibility to meet BCA requirements
- Multiple mounting options allows for easy installation
- Minimal maintenance
- Suitable for multiple applications – commercial and residential:
- School classrooms
- Sports facilities and halls
- Lecture halls and churches
- Warehouses, showrooms, offices and industrial heating
- Shops, factories and restaurants
- Dance & yoga studios
- Childcare facilities
- Bedrooms, living rooms and bathrooms
Downloads
Heatstrip Classic Product Manual 2012
1.41 MB
Heatstrip Classic Quick Reference Guide 2012
639.37 KB
Heatstrip Indoor Product Manual 2012
2.95 MB
Heatstrip Indoor Quick Reference Guide 2012
403.28 KB
Heatstrip Max Product Manual 2013
2.15 MB
Heatstrip Max Quick Reference Guide 2012
322.98 KB
Heatstrip Outdoor Heating Range
1.79 MB