Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Thermofilm Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
Heatstrip� - an innovative, energy efficient, radiant heating solution
Heatstrip� Indoor (THS-A) �stylish, modern, energy efficient indoor heating
Heatstrip� Max (THX) � take heating to the Max!
Heatstrip� Classic (THH-A) � enjoy the outdoors all year round!
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
Heatstrip� - an innovative, energy efficient, radiant heating solution
Heatstrip� Indoor (THS-A) �stylish, modern, energy efficient indoor heating
Heatstrip� Max (THX) � take heating to the Max!
Heatstrip� Classic (THH-A) � enjoy the outdoors all year round!
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor
HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor

HEATSTRIP: Classic + Max + Indoor

Last Updated on 26 Sep 2013

The Heatstrip® range is an Australian made range of premium, high intensity electric radiant and infrared heaters ideal for tough indoor and outdoor heating applications.

Overview
Description

The Heatstrip® range is an Australian made range of premium, high intensity electric radiant and infrared heaters ideal for tough indoor and outdoor heating applications.

Heatstrip Classic

The Heatstrip Classic is an Australian designed & engineered range of premium quality, stylish & slimline electric radiant heaters ideal for protected outdoor and indoor heating applications. This includes your alfresco and outdoor dining area, patio, pergola, verandah, garage and shed, as well as cafés, restaurants, factories, showrooms, warehouses etc.

  • Stylish, slimline, unobtrusive design
  • Effi cient, cost effective electric heating
  • Signifi cant running cost savings compared to bottled gas heaters
  • Radiant heat means gentle comfortable warmth
  • Corrosion protected for even the toughest environment
  • Easy DIY installation for 3 models and multiple mounting options
  • 2 year residential warranty (1 year commercial)

Heatstrip Max

Heatstrip Max is an Australian designed and engineered range of high intensity electric, infra-red radiant heaters ideal for tough outdoor and indoor heating applications. Heatstrip Max has been specifi cally designed where all others heaters have failed - a high temperature radiant heater with a unique low-glow, shatter proof heating element, perfect even for fully exposed locations. Applications include outdoor alfresco areas, balconies, pergolas, patios,verandahs, courtyards, garages, sheds, warehouses, showrooms, halls etc.

  • High temperature electric radiant heater ideal for higher ceilings or more exposed locations
  • Unique “low glow” incoloy element – no more blinding light
  • Signifi cant running cost savings compared to bottled gas heaters
  • Commercial grade quality and construction – 2 year warranty
  • Corrosion resistance provided by the anodized alloy casing
  • 2 models – DIY (THX 2400) or hard wired (THX 3600).

Heatstrip Indoor

An Australian made range of medium intensity electric radiant heaters suitable for protected indoor applications.

  • Stylish, modern, sleek, slimline design
  • Effective, efficient heating solution for all though-to-heat, open indoor applications
  • High performance heatstrip
  • Design flexibility to meet BCA requirements
  • Multiple mounting options allows for easy installation
  • Minimal maintenance
  • Suitable for multiple applications – commercial and residential:
    • School classrooms
    • Sports facilities and halls
    • Lecture halls and churches
    • Warehouses, showrooms, offices and industrial heating
    • Shops, factories and restaurants
    • Dance & yoga studios
    • Childcare facilities
    • Bedrooms, living rooms and bathrooms

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Heatstrip Classic Product Manual 2012

1.41 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heatstrip Classic Quick Reference Guide 2012

639.37 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heatstrip Indoor Product Manual 2012

2.95 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heatstrip Indoor Quick Reference Guide 2012

403.28 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heatstrip Max Product Manual 2013

2.15 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heatstrip Max Quick Reference Guide 2012

322.98 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Heatstrip Outdoor Heating Range

1.79 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

17 Johnston Court

+61 (3) 9562 3455
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap