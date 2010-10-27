Logo
Classic Orange Magnetic Boom Gate
Efficient Micro Drive Boom Gates
Stylish and Reliable MicroDrive Boom gate
Innovative Magnetic VarioBoom Barriers

Efficient and Durable Magnetic Boom Gates from Magnetic Automation

Last Updated on 27 Oct 2010

Reliable automated magnetic boom gates for fast and effective control solutions

Overview
Description
Magnetic Automation Boom gates use innovative drive technology to guarantee high performance, low maintenance and reliable operation. The barriers control access using a variety of operational modes and speeds, whilst its unique VarioBoom arm assists in faster boom gate openings.

Restrict access to unauthorised vehicles with reliable boom gates that last
  • Impressive drive solution technology features control integrated detectors
  • Integrated 2 channel vehicle detector system provides dependable control access
  • Variable operating speeds and modes
  • Up to 75% less power consumption compared to other boom gates
  • Customisable modern and stylish designs to compliment surroundings
  • Easy to configure with simple user face and LCD display
Magnetic Parking Barriers are economical and ideal for most parking systems
  • Base Model is cost effective and ideal for most parking applications.The package includes boom gate housing and MGC control unit
  • Pro Model is an effective solution for sites requiring high traffic access with shorter opening times of 1.3 seconds. This model combines boom gate housing and the Pro Control Unit ensuring high throughput of vehicles and VarioBoom barrier, adjustable from 2.5 to 3.5 meters
Magnetic Access Barriers provide effective solutions for public parking access
  • Base Model is suitable for access control in public parking venues.The package includes boom gate housing and MGC control unit with VarioBoom barrier, adjustable from 3.5 to 5 meters
  • Pro Model is ideal for high volume traffic. This model combines boom gate housing and the Pro Control Unit with VarioBoom barrier with a length of 3.5 to 6 meters
Magnetic Automation manufactures innovative and reliable control columns, providing safe and effective traffic access solutions, ideal for car parks, hotel garages, hospitals and commercial buildings.


Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Magnetic Automation Perimeter Protection Solutions Brochure

1.59 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Toll Boom Gate

695.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Access Boom Gate

657.3 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Parking Boom Gate

645.98 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Victoria 38 Metrolink Circuit

03 9339 2900
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Victoria Office 14A Tullamarine Park Rd

03 9339 2900
Postal AddressSeven Hills, NSW

New South Wales Unit 1/24 Prince William Drive

1300 364 864
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD

Queensland Unit 2 8 Riverland Drive

1300 364 864
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 2 27 Townsend Street

1300 364 864
