Efficient and Durable Magnetic Boom Gates from Magnetic Automation
Last Updated on 27 Oct 2010
Reliable automated magnetic boom gates for fast and effective control solutions
Overview
Description
Magnetic Automation Boom gates use innovative drive technology to guarantee high performance, low maintenance and reliable operation. The barriers control access using a variety of operational modes and speeds, whilst its unique VarioBoom arm assists in faster boom gate openings.
Restrict access to unauthorised vehicles with reliable boom gates that last
- Impressive drive solution technology features control integrated detectors
- Integrated 2 channel vehicle detector system provides dependable control access
- Variable operating speeds and modes
- Up to 75% less power consumption compared to other boom gates
- Customisable modern and stylish designs to compliment surroundings
- Easy to configure with simple user face and LCD display
- Base Model is cost effective and ideal for most parking applications.The package includes boom gate housing and MGC control unit
- Pro Model is an effective solution for sites requiring high traffic access with shorter opening times of 1.3 seconds. This model combines boom gate housing and the Pro Control Unit ensuring high throughput of vehicles and VarioBoom barrier, adjustable from 2.5 to 3.5 meters
- Base Model is suitable for access control in public parking venues.The package includes boom gate housing and MGC control unit with VarioBoom barrier, adjustable from 3.5 to 5 meters
- Pro Model is ideal for high volume traffic. This model combines boom gate housing and the Pro Control Unit with VarioBoom barrier with a length of 3.5 to 6 meters
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC
Victoria 38 Metrolink Circuit03 9339 2900
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC
Victoria Office 14A Tullamarine Park Rd03 9339 2900
Postal AddressSeven Hills, NSW
New South Wales Unit 1/24 Prince William Drive1300 364 864
Postal AddressLoganholme, QLD
Queensland Unit 2 8 Riverland Drive1300 364 864
Postal AddressMalaga, WA
Western Australia Unit 2 27 Townsend Street1300 364 864