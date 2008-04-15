Economical and Durable Commercial Washroom Accessories by RBA Group
Leading stainless steel bathroom products for commercial applications in hotels, stadiums, restaurants, schools, hospitals, offices and shopping centres
Overview
RBA Group is a leading supplier in stainless steel bathroom accessories for commercial applications. Specialising in hospitals, schools, correctional facilities, stadiums and clubs, RBA’s world class washroom accessories are the ideal solution for your commercial bathroom requirements.
Stylish and functional stainless steel washroom accessories
- Smart, clean and vandal resistant fixtures
- Experts in baby change tables, hand dryers, paper towel dispensers, soap dispensers and waste bins
- Leaders in disabled access, grab bars and back rests catering for all members of the community
- Ability to complete any project and specification, be it large, small, heavy duty or prestige
- Brands include Bobrick, Koala Kare, Big John, Kristallux and Docol
Ability to complete any washroom project and specification, clients of RBA include
- Sydney Opera house
- Australian Museum
- Federation Square
- Sydney Royal North Shore Hospital
- Gold Coast University Hospital
- Melbourne Wholesale Markets
RBA has been a market leader in commercial washroom accessories for over 30 years, they have the knowledge and experience to transform any washroom into a world class facility.
