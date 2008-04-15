Economical and Durable Commercial Washroom Accessories by RBA Group

RBA Group is a leading supplier in stainless steel bathroom accessories for commercial applications. Specialising in hospitals, schools, correctional facilities, stadiums and clubs, RBA’s world class washroom accessories are the ideal solution for your commercial bathroom requirements.



Stylish and functional stainless steel washroom accessories

Smart, clean and vandal resistant fixtures

Experts in baby change tables, hand dryers, paper towel dispensers, soap dispensers and waste bins

Leaders in disabled access, grab bars and back rests catering for all members of the community

Ability to complete any project and specification, be it large, small, heavy duty or prestige

Brands include Bobrick, Koala Kare, Big John, Kristallux and Docol

Ability to complete any washroom project and specification, clients of RBA include

Sydney Opera house

Australian Museum

Federation Square

Sydney Royal North Shore Hospital

Gold Coast University Hospital

Melbourne Wholesale Markets

RBA has been a market leader in commercial washroom accessories for over 30 years, they have the knowledge and experience to transform any washroom into a world class facility.