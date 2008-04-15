Logo
Contura� Semi-Recessed Paper Towel Dispenser and Waste Receptacle
Basin Mounted Soap Dispenser
Multi Roll Toilet Paper Dispenser
Soap Dispenser
Contura� Semi-Recessed Paper Towel Dispenser and Waste Receptacle
Basin Mounted Soap Dispenser
Multi Roll Toilet Paper Dispenser
Soap Dispenser

Economical and Durable Commercial Washroom Accessories by RBA Group

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2008

Leading stainless steel bathroom products for commercial applications in hotels, stadiums, restaurants, schools, hospitals, offices and shopping centres

Overview
Description

RBA Group is a leading supplier in stainless steel bathroom accessories for commercial applications. Specialising in hospitals, schools, correctional facilities, stadiums and clubs, RBA’s world class washroom accessories are the ideal solution for your commercial bathroom requirements.

Stylish and functional stainless steel washroom accessories

  • Smart, clean and vandal resistant fixtures
  • Experts in baby change tables, hand dryers, paper towel dispensers, soap dispensers and waste bins
  • Leaders in disabled access, grab bars and back rests catering for all members of the community
  • Ability to complete any project and specification, be it large, small, heavy duty or prestige
  • Brands include Bobrick, Koala Kare, Big John, Kristallux and Docol

Ability to complete any washroom project and specification, clients of RBA include

  • Sydney Opera house
  • Australian Museum
  • Federation Square
  • Sydney Royal North Shore Hospital
  • Gold Coast University Hospital
  • Melbourne Wholesale Markets

RBA has been a market leader in commercial washroom accessories for over 30 years, they have the knowledge and experience to transform any washroom into a world class facility.

Contura Series Recessed Paper Towel Dispenser & Waste Receptacle

156.85 KB

Download
Contura Series Surface Mounted Soap Dispenser for Antibacterial Soaps

47.44 KB

Download
Contura Series Surface Mounted Soap Dispenser

146.72 KB

Download
Horizontal Wall Mounted Baby Changing Station

226.21 KB

Download
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
